RPI continues undefeated excellence with 24-16 win over Buffalo State – troyrecord
TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute did not lose a game in 2021 and has not lost a game on campus since 2018, only once since 2017.
That success at home continued on Saturday afternoon as RPI defeated Buffalo State 24-16 to go 6-0 this season and stay perfect against opponents from the Liberty League.
RPI leaned heavily on the passing game in the win. Quarterback George Marinopoulos passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, while Jake Kazanowski came in for one pass, a 31-yard touchdown, for a total of 225 passing yards in the win. The Engineers rushed only 66 yards.
“We had two different game plans coming in. Depending on what they were going to show us,” said RPI Head Coach Ralph Isernia. “If they filled the box, we’d have a single cover on the outside. If they played a little softer in the box, we’d have some good songs there. We were looking for both scenarios.”
Four different Engineers were targeted in the passing game. Peter Lombardi remains a threat in the red zone. He had another two touchdown game as Vinnie McDonald caught Kazanowski’s 31-yard pass at the end of the third quarter.
“We talk about players and play and we have a script of how many times we want to give the ball to someone,” Isernia said. “Vinnie draws a lot of attention on the outside, so if they’re going to protect him, that leaves something open for someone else. That’s what you saw with Sterling [Walker-Sutton] and Peter there. It’s something we intend to put the ball in the hands of the playmaker.”
RPI took a 14-3 lead on Saturday at halftime. Marinopoulos and Lombardi connected for a 19-yard touchdown on RPI’s first drive of the game and again at the end of the second quarter, that time from 17 yards. Buffalo State kicker Nick Sciandra hit a 30-yard field goal between the two scores.
Connor MaCdougall scored a 27-yard field goal at 3:02 in the third quarter and Kazanowsky found McDonald in the zeroed corner of the end zone to give RPI a 24-3 lead in the final frame of Saturday’s game .
Buffalo State Quarterback Cam Sionko had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to aid the Tigers in their attempt to pull out. A five-yard touchdown at 2:39 in the fourth wasn’t enough to close the gap, and a passing touchdown to Nas Jackson with no time left was too little, too late.
Buffalo State used two quarterbacks in their attack. Cam Sionko was the main quarterback, who was used to pass the ball and run. Javon Ford was mainly an addition to the ground game.
“I know the staff that would dictate what we’re going to call in those situations,” Isernia said of his defense against a double quarterback strike. “We’ve made an appeal for both, whether it’s a read option or it’s going to be a pass-play. That wasn’t something that threw us off balance.”
The RPI defense has cemented itself as a group at the top of the Liberty League. They had an interception and two fumbles against Buffalo State on Saturday.
“It’s something we talk about all the time. If you hit the turnover, they get points from the turnover,” Isernia said of the defense and the momentum it gives its attack. “I think getting that turnover changed the complexion of the game.”
Jimmy Leblo had the RPI interception in the ensuing game after RPI lost possession through its own fumble. Leblo also had an awkward recovery.
RPI will have its biggest test of the season next weekend when they travel to Hobart. It will be the Engineer’s second game of the season in which they have to play against a team after a farewell week.
