Gophers men’s hockey rallies beat Mercyhurst 5-3





Junior striker Bryce Brodzinski scored twice in the third period when the No. 4 Gophers rallied to beat Mercyhurst 5-3 on Saturday night at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. Brodzinski tied the score at 3-all on a power play 3 minutes, 50 seconds from third. Just 1:14 later, Ben Meyers got the eventual game winner with a wrist shot from the high slot, just seconds after Gophers goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine robbed the Lakers’ Carson Briere. Briere had an open left side on a rebound, but LaFontaine stopped his shot by quickly stretching his right leg pad. Brodzinski completed the scoring at 14:13 of the third with his third goal in two games. He also had a power-play goal in the Gophers’ 7-4 win in the season opener. His second goal of the season at a man advantage came on a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Blake McLaughlin, deep in the other side. The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. After a penalty on defender Jackson Lacombe for kneeling after 50 seconds, Mercyhurst scored on Jonathan Bendorf’s power play goal at 1:41. The night before, the Lakers also had a goal on the men’s advantage on their one shot on two power plays. Austin Heidemann, a Maple Grove native, made the 2-0 Mercyhurst at 9:44 AM, with the lone assist going to Dante Sheriff. Those two had the assists on their team’s first goal. Mason Nevers got the Gophers within 2-1 at 5:48 PM on a power play. Minnesota tied the score on Jaxon Nelson’s goal at 1:46 of the second. But three minutes later, Carson Briere restored Mercyhurst’s two-goal lead. LaFontaine finished with 15 saves for the Gophers, Kyle McClellan had 36 stops for the Lakers.

