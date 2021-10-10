Minnesota beats Michigan State in Four

Next game: northwest 13-10-2021 | 19:00 BTN Gopher Radio Network

EAST LANSING, Michigan —The number 8 volleyball team of the University of Minnesota defeated the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

The Golden Gophers (9-5.4-2Big Ten) were led by sophomores outside Jenna Wenaas, which counted 17 murders and 11 digs while Airi Miyabe posted a career-high 16 kills. Stephanie Samedy had 11 murders and 12 digs while Melanie Shaffmaster led Minnesota with 43 assists and 13 digs.

As a team, Minnesota hit .238 with 61 kills, seven aces, 59 digs and five blocks. Michigan State (8-7, 1-5 Big Ten) hit .203 with 46kills, seven aces, 56 digs and 12 blocks.

Set up breakdown:

Set 1: Minnesota went up 2-0 immediately after a kill from Miyabe and an offensive error by MSU. However, the Spartans scored the next seven to move up 7-2 and force a timeout for the Gophers. MSU continued the run and scored the next two before the ‘U’ answered. However, another 3-0 run by the home side took them to 12-3 and forced coach McCutcheon to call his second timeout of the set. The Gophers were able to get back into the set with a 7-2 run of their own and got a few kills from Wenaas to get them back at 14-10 in four hours. After the Spartans went up 16-11, a 3-0 Minnesota run, capped by a Husemann kill, led to another MSU timeout. Led by a pair of aces, the Spartans recaptured the set with a 7-2 run to lead 23-18. Three consecutive kills by Miyabe led to a 4-0 Gophers run, but MSU scored the last two runs on a service foul and a foul in Minnesota to win, 25-22. The Gophers batted .205 in the first set, but had three service and three receiving errors.

Set 2: The Gophers were in charge for much of the start of the set. The ‘U’ got kills from Myers, Rubright and Shaffmaster in addition to an ace from Myers to take a 9-6 lead. A 4-0 MSU run led by two blocks gave the home side the first lead of the set at 10-9. Minnesota would respond with a 7-5 run of its own to move up 16-14, forcing the Spartans to time out. The ‘U’ got the first block of the match from Miyabe and Rubright, alongside an ace from McGraw and kills from Samedy and Wenaas in the run. After MSU made it to 16, a 3-0 Gophers-run led by Samedy and Wenaas brought the visitors back to 19-16. A 6-3 MSU run would pin it to 22, leading to a Gophers timeout. The ‘U’ bounced back strongly and got kills from Shaffmaster and Samedy to close out the second set, 25-23 and even the match.

Set 3: MSU started the third set with an 8-4 run, which led to a time-out for coach McCutcheon. MSU would rise by a whopping five at 12-7 before two kills from Miyabe, an ace from Shaffmaster and a kill from Samedy narrowed the lead to just one at 12-11. Minnesota regained the lead at 15-14 after two straight kills by Wenaas led to a 4-2 run. After MSU tied it at 17, Wenaas’ 11th kill of the night and an offense by Spartans put the Gophers at 19-17 and forced a timeout. MSU would close the gap to one on 21-20 and 22-21, but two kills from Wenaas and one from Samedy ended the set with a Gopher win, 25-21. The Frisco, Texas native came alive in the third set and led her team with seven kills and an assist.

Set 4: The Gophers started strong in set four, taking a 4-1 lead after early kills by Shaffmaster and Wenaas. However, MSU would respond by scoring eight of the next 10 points to rise 9-6 and force a visitor timeout. Minnesota would struggle to get closer in the middle of the set as MSU consistently maintained a 4-5 point lead. Trailing 17-12, the Gophers made their run, scoring three in a row to come back within two and force an MSU timeout. The ‘U’ continued its run after the timeout and got a solo block from Myers and consecutive aces from Samedy to give them an 18-17 lead and give the Spartans another timeout. Myers gave her team a much-needed boost after timeout with a solo block and two kills, while Wenaas added an ace to put her team at 23-19. After two MSU runs, Minnesota closed it with two more of their own to win, 25-21, and win the game.

remarkable:

-Minnesota is now 58-19 all-time against the state of Michigan. They have won six in a row and seven of the last eight in the series. Under coach McCutcheon, the Gophers are 12-3 against MSU.

– Airi Miyabe set a new career high with 16kills.

– Stephanie Samedy posted her 53rd career double double with 11 kills and 12 digs.

– Jenna Wenaas counted 17kills, her 12th double digit this year.

– Melanie Shaffmaster registered 43 assists, five kills, 13 digs (team-high), and two blocks.

– Katie Myers recorded nine murders, four digs and three blocks. Nine dead is a seasonal highlight.

Next one:

Minnesota hosts Northwestern at Maturi Pavilion Wednesday night. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.