WVU Football Alumni speak out on the current state of the program





During Saturday’s horrific 45-20 loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas, former WVU players Dreamius Smith and Terrell Chestnut had much to say about the current state of the football program. The former Mountaineers mostly tweeted about current head coach Neal Brown and their thoughts on how he runs the program. Neal Brown, come from Morgantown!!!! — Dreamius (@dreamius2) October 9, 2021 Smith justified his original tweet with this: I say the same thing everyone says — Dreamius (@dreamius2) October 9, 2021 Chestnut tweeted during the match, leading the former mountaineer to think of the 2013 team he was on, where WVU went 4-8. Damn, was this how it was in 2013? I know it felt bad in the locker room, but shit to see it from this side… I’m sorry! — Terrell Chestnut (@TChestnut) October 9, 2021 Smith and Chestnut chatted on Twitter throughout the game. Bruh, I know you’re tired of seeing this! — Dreamius (@dreamius2) October 9, 2021 That’s all I’m saying bruh!! This is not the sun belt! — Dreamius (@dreamius2) October 9, 2021 Smith was asked about the quarterback competition between Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene. Greene has shown flashes of potential, which West Virginia fans have called on him to play more than Doege. To be completely honest, I don’t know what to say with the QB situation (that’s not a good thing). I don’t think it’s a matter of which one gives us the best chance of winning is the big question — Dreamius (@dreamius2) October 9, 2021 Both Smith and Chestnut contributed to the 2015 West Virginia team that won the Cactus Bowl against the state of Arizona. Smith played for West Virginia from 2013-14 under former head coach Dana Holgorsen. The 5-foot-11 running back rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons at Morgantown. Chestnut, a colligate teammate of Smith, played at WVU from 2012-15. The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native intercepted four passes for the Mountaineers and scored a touchdown against Kansas. Chestnut started two seasons for WVU and landed a chance with the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruitment. Like us on facebook, Follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. And don’t forget to subscribe to all our articles delivered straight to your inbox.

