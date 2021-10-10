A return of NHL hockey to ESPN gives staff goosebumps

Linda Cohn knew Jimmy Pitaro was a hockey fan who grew up rooting for the Rangers, so when he visited employees in Los Angeles after being named president of ESPN in 2018, she was hopeful.

“Then one of the first questions asked at this town hall meeting was, what property would you like to see ESPN get?” Cohn recalled in an interview with Newsday.

“He didn’t even blink. He didn’t even pause. He said, the NHL rights, and he went on from there, and it was like I got goosebumps. I’m serious. I got chills, positive shivers. Then I believed that it was going to happen.”

That came in the form of an announcement in March of a seven-year rights deal that was followed in April by an agreement with Turner for the rest of the NHL’s national rights in the United States.

Much of the ESPN contract is a radical departure from the 16-year NHL run on NBC, most notably the fact that 75 games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ or Hulu.

That means six Islanders and four Rangers games won’t be available to watch at home for those who don’t subscribe to either of those services as ESPN continues to build its digital arm.

The NHL gets more than $600 million per season from its two US TV partners, and the league expected the sport as well as others in its rights portfolio to be promoted.

But beyond that, on a personal level, the new deal affected many longtime ESPN employees who are hockey fans and never got across the network to relinquish the NHL to NBC in the mid-2000s.

So is Cohn, a Newfield High alumnus who was a goalkeeper at SUNY-Oswego and has hosted a hockey show called “In the Crease” on ESPN+ since 2018.

“I kept the light on for the NHL [at ESPN]’ she said with a laugh.

Now it’s a spotlight, and she has plenty of company as her network gears up to show off her new toy.

“I can’t wait to see how it all plays out,” she said. “It’s going to be a super-duper wake-up call for the average hockey fan and the young hockey fan who can’t remember when it was last on ESPN.”

Steve Levy, a fellow Long Islander and fellow Oswego alumnus, said: “As one of ESPN’s longstanding hockey-loving members, Tuesday night will be an emotional night for me. I remember how emotional it was when we lost hockey last time so being on both sides of that has been really an emotional rollercoaster.”

Levy and analyst Barry Melrose covered the Stanley Cup final, even when ESPN had no rights to show it. Now they will be part of a big team.

The finals in 2022, 24, 26 and 28 are on ABC and TNT has the event in the odd years.

Sean McDonough becomes the play-by-play man for ESPN. Rangers radio announcer Kenny Albert is TNT’s lead play-by-play man, and the number 2 team consists of Islanders TV announcer Brendan Burke.

The NHL naturally wants both partners to succeed, as does ESPN and Turner, although there seems to be a friendly rivalry between the two.

“They’re going to do a great job and would try to do better,” said Turner analyst Ed Olczyk. “It’s great for the game.”

While many announcers on both networks are veterans of NBC’s hockey squad, McDonough is best known nationally for his work on other sports.

No worries. He is another true hockey believer. He recalled growing up in Boston in the 1960s, “like every other kid in my neighborhood who wanted to be Bobby Orr. I’ve been a passionate hockey fan all my life.”

McDonough, a close friend of former Rangers coach David Quinn, first called college hockey for NESN in Boston in the fall of 1984, fresh out of Syracuse University.

ESPN and Turner are also hoping to impress in their studios, with the former hiring Mark Messier as an analyst and the latter signing Wayne Gretzky.

Broadcasters and fans of hockey understand that they are in the minority in the US, which makes them more protective of the sport and more eager to promote and protect it.

That came across loud at a series of promotional press conferences that ESPN and Turner held to spread the word.

ESPN analyst Brian Boucher said, “I grew up watching NHL hockey on ESPN, and to me this is surreal.”

Cohn said the new contract has “lit the fire” for even casual hockey fans at ESPN. “Frankly, if they’re not interested, they’d better get on with it and see the difference between Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak,” she said.

In addition to “In the Crease,” Cohn has a hockey podcast with Emily Kaplan and will occasionally work games as a break reporter. For the Game Ducks game on Friday, she will report from between the benches.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said. “If you were to ask me, what are you personally most excited about, what challenge, there’s no doubt about it, it will be between the banks in Anaheim without a doubt.”

Cohn sought advice from fellow goalkeeper Boucher, who did that work for NBC.

“To have a role at this stage in my career that would give me butterflies, that’s pretty cool,” she said. “I have to remind myself and pinch myself and say, Linda, you’re not a spectator here. You really have to work.’