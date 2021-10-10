Sports
The Malaysian dentist who just refereed an Olympic final
MALAYSKINI | It was 10 p.m. local time when Elaine Lim concluded her match at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
Throughout the match, Malaysians were glued to their televisions and watched her every move.
It was the gold medal match between China and Japan in women’s table tennis at the recent Tokyo Olympics and a Malaysian was in the middle of it.
Dr Elaine Lim, a dentist, was the umpire for the match. Her appearance got a lot of attention from Malaysians.
After all, it’s no small feat to find a Malaysian in a final match at the Olympics.
I think most people will be very curious or feel strange why a normal person would just sign up to referee, she told Malaysiakini during a virtual interview recently.
When most people talk about sports, they will be talking about athletes and coaches, rarely would they think of referees.
But my uncle was a badminton referee, so I was exposed to the trade very early in my life, she said.
Lim was 15 years old when a teacher nominated her to participate in the refereeing exam in her home state of Kedah.
By then she had been playing table tennis for eight years and participated in several competitions as a school athlete.
I started playing table tennis when I was seven, Lim recalls.
Initially started as just fun and games with her father and sister, Lim soon became fond of the sport.
She trained two to three hours a day and her mother took her to the local table tennis club where she played with people much older than her.
I thought it was a lot of fun because I was very young and I could play with older people, she added.
There she gained invaluable experience and a deep understanding of the game as a player.
At the age of 15, she thought that accepting the nomination for the refereeing exam was a…
