Spartan Volleyball defeated by No. 8 Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. In its second straight game against a top-10 opponent, Michigan State was defeated by No. 8 Minnesota, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 21-25, 21-25), in Saturday night Big Ten volleyball action at Jenison Field House. MSU is now 8-6 and sitting at 1-4 in the league. For the Gophers, they improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in the B1G standings. Despite beating the guests in the first two sets, MSU finished with a .203 hit percentage compared to Minnesota’s .238 clip, as the Gophers came out with a 61-46 lead in kills. A back-and-fourth affair for most of the game, both teams amassed seven service aces while MSU had a commanding lead of 12-5 on the block. sophomore Sarah Franklin executed the Spartan attack with 16 kills, 11 digs, five blocks and two aces in a double-double feat. A .321 striker clip for junior Cecilee Max Brown allowed the outside batter to collect 13 kills, and fellow junior Biamba Kabengele stuck on double-digit murders (11). sophomore Celia Cullen had 39 assists and seven digs in the night while redshirt junior Talia Edmonds (14 counts, three aces) and Emma Monks (seven blocks) led the defensive efforts for MSU. Michigan State continues its four-game homestand on Friday, October 15 when No. 4 Wisconsin comes to Jenison Field House, followed by a showdown on Saturday with (RV) Maryland. Friday night’s game will be broadcast nationwide on Big Ten Network at 6 p.m PLAYER HEIGHT Sarah Franklin had a double-double with a team-best 16 kills in addition to 11 digs

Senior Lauryn Gibbs made her second appearance in as many games after missing the first 13 games of the season due to injury. Gibbs finished Saturday with nine digs and an assist

made her second appearance in as many games after missing the first 13 games of the season due to injury. Gibbs finished Saturday with nine digs and an assist Jenna Wenaas led the Gophers with 17 kills and was one of three Minnesota players to record a double-double alongside Stephanie Samedy and Melani Shaffmaster SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: After Minnesota took the first two points, MSU rattled a seven-point run to force a Gopher timeout at 7-2. The Spartans extended the lead to 9-2 after a Cecilee Max Brown kill and a block from Max-Brown and Emma Monks . After a service foul ended the sprint, MSU responded with another run when it took three straight runs to give Minnesota its second timeout of the set. A kill by Jenna Wenaas turned the Gophers into an 8-2 run, which was compounded by four MSU offensive errors to bring UM within two points. Back-to-back aces from Sarah Franklin were able to create some separation at 22-17, but a subsequent 5-1 Gopher stretch brought them within one run. Wenaas then committed a serving foul that set up Talia Edmonds for the set-winning ace. Franklin and the Gophers’ Airi Miyabe ran both ways with six kills after one, while Max-Brown followed with five kills. Max-Brown and Franklin hit .555 in the first set on 18 swings, leaving MSU as a team hitting .237. The Spartan serve-reception also had a strong set, disallowing an ace from Minnesota.

After Minnesota took the first two points, MSU rattled a seven-point run to force a Gopher timeout at 7-2. The Spartans extended the lead to 9-2 after a kill and a block from Max-Brown and . After a service foul ended the sprint, MSU responded with another run when it took three straight runs to give Minnesota its second timeout of the set. A kill by Jenna Wenaas turned the Gophers into an 8-2 run, which was compounded by four MSU offensive errors to bring UM within two points. Back-to-back aces from were able to create some separation at 22-17, but a subsequent 5-1 Gopher stretch brought them within one run. Wenaas then committed a serving foul that set up for the set-winning ace. Franklin and the Gophers’ Airi Miyabe ran both ways with six kills after one, while Max-Brown followed with five kills. Max-Brown and Franklin hit .555 in the first set on 18 swings, leaving MSU as a team hitting .237. The Spartan serve-reception also had a strong set, disallowing an ace from Minnesota. TWO SETTINGS: Katie Myers registered the first Minnesota ace on the opening point of the second set, but neither side was able to build a substantial run until four straight MSU points gave the home team the first frame lead at 10 -9. The teams continued to trade points until Minnesota gained a 16-14 advantage, resulting in an MSU timeout. Coming out of timeout, a Stephanie Samedy kill was undone, while a Max-Brown ace tied the score. A 3-0 run by the Gophers regained the lead for UM, but Michigan State took six of the next nine points to rebalance the frame, with Biamba Kabengele chipping in two kills. Minnesota would not allow a Spartan comeback in the set, taking away three of the last four points for a 25-23 set win. After none in the first set, Minnesota found its serve game in the second with three aces and only one service foul. The Spartans held Miyabe to just three kills in the frame, while Franklin connected on four hookups. MSU hit an identical .237 mark in the first two sets and limited UM to a .152 heat clip in the second frame. The Spartans also collected five total blocks in the set compared to two for the Gophers.

Katie Myers registered the first Minnesota ace on the opening point of the second set, but neither side was able to build a substantial run until four straight MSU points gave the home team the first frame lead at 10 -9. The teams continued to trade points until Minnesota gained a 16-14 advantage, resulting in an MSU timeout. Coming out of timeout, a Stephanie Samedy kill was undone, while a Max-Brown ace tied the score. A 3-0 run by the Gophers regained the lead for UM, but Michigan State took six of the next nine points to rebalance the frame, with chipping in two kills. Minnesota would not allow a Spartan comeback in the set, taking away three of the last four points for a 25-23 set win. After none in the first set, Minnesota found its serve game in the second with three aces and only one service foul. The Spartans held Miyabe to just three kills in the frame, while Franklin connected on four hookups. MSU hit an identical .237 mark in the first two sets and limited UM to a .152 heat clip in the second frame. The Spartans also collected five total blocks in the set compared to two for the Gophers. SET THREE: Two kills each from Franklin and Max-Brown set off an 8-4 MSU start and an early Gopher timeout. Minnesota prevented the Spartans from running away with the set, eventually using two Miyabe kills to start a 4-0 run of their own that narrowed the deficit to 12-11 and forced a timeout from MSU. A UM offense prevented an additional 3-0 piece by Minnesota, giving the Gophers a 14-13 lead. Another Michigan State timeout after Minnesota took a 19-17 lead enabled Franklin to put in a kill, but Minnesota didn’t let its host recapture the lead by taking four kills in the last nine points of the game. set. Despite the set loss, MSU improved its hit percentage to .267, but had the Gophers punch a .438 clip into the frame.

Two kills each from Franklin and Max-Brown set off an 8-4 MSU start and an early Gopher timeout. Minnesota prevented the Spartans from running away with the set, eventually using two Miyabe kills to start a 4-0 run of their own that narrowed the deficit to 12-11 and forced a timeout from MSU. A UM offense prevented an additional 3-0 piece by Minnesota, giving the Gophers a 14-13 lead. Another Michigan State timeout after Minnesota took a 19-17 lead enabled Franklin to put in a kill, but Minnesota didn’t let its host recapture the lead by taking four kills in the last nine points of the game. set. Despite the set loss, MSU improved its hit percentage to .267, but had the Gophers punch a .438 clip into the frame. FOUR SETTINGS: Michigan State managed an early 4-1 hole by taking eight of the next 10 points, giving Minnesota a timeout after back-to-back blocks from Naya Gros and Celia Cullen capped a 5-0 MSU run. The Spartans came out with four of the next six points after the break to extend their advantage, which proved crucial when Minnesota later gathered for three straight points to force an MSU timeout at 17- 15. Minnesota extended the run to 6-0, while another MSU timeout came with the Gophers up, 18-17. A Gros kill tied the score one last time, but Minnesota didn’t give in, as a 7-3 final gave the Spartans their second loss of the weekend. The Gophers defeated the Spartans in the final frame, .206 to .037.

