T20 format casts a dark shadow on Test cricket, Ian Chappell thinks

Melbourne [Australia]October 10 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ian Chappell thinks the T20 format casts a dark shadow on the game’s longest format.

He also said that because of the short duration involved, the shortest format is better suited to those who are not traditional cricketing nations.

“There will be a T20 World Cup in the UAE and then, after some tough negotiations, hopefully a credible Ashes series in Australia. The difficult negotiations over the Ashes series were mainly brought about by the Covid pandemic, but more and more more the T20 format casts a dark shadow on Test cricket.T20 tournaments involving nations only take a few days to complete and are therefore much easier to negotiate in the current chaotic climate than a long Test series,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“Due to the short span of time involved, T20 is a game that is better suited than test matches in countries that are not traditionally cricket-playing countries. Hence the involvement of tyros like Oman and Papua New Guinea in the upcoming T20 tournament. T20 format is also more lucrative and popular compared to test cricket in countries other than Australia and England.Since most administrators are nearsighted when it comes to things other than the bottom line, this is a crucial point in any planning for the future of the game. game,” he added.

Chappell also said the picture for Test cricket looks bleak when it comes into the picture and as time goes on there is a chance that only traditional cricket playing nations will end up playing the longest format of the game. “All these factors indicate that future Test series will be mainly played in the traditional cricket countries. It is difficult to see the long form of the game flourish in the newest Test playing countries, Ireland and Afghanistan. They do not have first-class infrastructure capable of supporting a player development system of any great depth,” said Chappell.

“There is also a tendency among the older Test playing countries to avoid matches against these newer teams whenever possible as they are generally an expensive affair. It is a bleak picture for Test cricket, which has been exacerbated by the the pandemic caused chaos,” he added.

Chappell then slammed for a design system that could potentially help weaker teams be more competitive in Test cricket.

“Players are now — as they should be — less reluctant to speak out and act on mental health issues. This will be critical in future planning. Not only should administrators seriously think about what has been an absurdly overloaded schedule for too long, but striking the right balance between financial needs and player well-being also requires some creative thinking,” said Chappell.

“That could mean introducing a concept system where the weaker test teams can attract excellent players from other countries to increase their competitiveness. This could be a way for talented players from outside the test countries to experience the thrill of the longer game The current imbalance between the strong and weak test countries is another impediment to promoting the five-day game,” he added. (ANI)

