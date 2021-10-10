The Cougars lost, but they were not defeated by Boise State





Four turnovers by BYU Football led to a 26-17 fall in Boise State. If you watch Alabama play football, even without seeing the scoreboard, you can tell that the Crimson Tide is the superior team. This is usually the case with two teams. While watching the Boise State vs BYU hadn’t seen the score, I could honestly tell you BYU was the better team. The final stats back this up, with BYU beating the Broncos by 101 yards. They also averaged more yards per play than Boise State. The Cougars had more QB rushes, loss tackles and pass deflections. In almost every category you could think of, BYU was clearly the better team. Except in one category… Revenue. The Cougars coughed up the ball three times, twice inside their own 25-yard line and the third time into the red zone when the Cougars seemed to be regaining momentum in a big way. The Broncos were able to take advantage of the two short fields and scored two touchdowns, the only two touchdowns they scored the entire game. While turnover is definitely part of the game, it is extremely rare to run twice in a row within the 25-yard line. The fact is that Boise State took advantage of the opportunities BYU gave them. So what does this mean? The good news is that BYU was not dominated in statistics. If Boise State beat BYU and be the better team overall, there would be serious concerns about the ceiling and potential of this BYU Football squad. Nine times out of ten, the team that averages more than two yards per game more than the opponent is the team that ultimately wins. This game was an anomaly. And that’s not to take anything away from the Broncos. They played a great game and made the plays they needed to take the win. But make no mistake, BYU was the better team, and there’s real reason to believe the Cougars can still beat any team still on their schedule.

