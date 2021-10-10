Carbondale wins S-7 tennis title at Althoff | Sport





John D. Homan FOR THE SOUTHERN

CARBONDALE Perhaps only the sky is the limit for Carbondale High School tennis star Skylar Moore. The sophomore star continues to play differently worldly as she captured her second straight South Seven Conference tournament championship at home on Saturday, beating Belleville Althoff’s Natalie Cohn in three sets in the title match: 4-6, 6-1, 10-4. “Skylar has set a precedent that no one has ever seen before,” said Terriers head coach Mike Butler. “And that’s winning the No. 1 title in singles both in her first year and in her sophomore year, and claiming the title of Most Valuable Player. That’s never happened before.” Carbondale claimed the team title by 27 points for the first time since 2014, beating the Crusaders of Belleville Althoff (25). Marion was third with 15 points, followed by Centralia’s 13 and Mount Vernon’s 12. “Winning this tournament really boosts our morale,” said Butler. “I’m thrilled that this team came through the way it did today in the winning conference. We had come second every last six years. It now moves on to the Herrin Sectional next Friday where we hope to defend our sectional championship. “ Marion’s Margeaux Bruce, who finished third in the No. 1 singles flight, defeated Mount Vernon’s Katie Fisher 6-2, 6-1. People also read… ‘A Legacy’: Southern Illinois Miners Team Folds; owners Jayne and John Simmons retire

Ruth Sent Me: Carbondale Marches in Solidarity with the Nation, Demands End to Abortion Bans In Flight 2 of singles play, Althoff’s Caitlin Conrad recorded a win over Carbondale’s Longmei Ge in the title match, while Marion’s senior Gracie Connor rolled past Mount Vernon’s Brylie Brands, 6-2, 6-1 for third. In Flight 3, Carbondale freshman Eislee Moore defeated Althoff’s Tess Schmider 6-0, 6-0 to win the title. And finally in Flight 4, Jessie Harper of the Terriers won a thrilling title match over Kelly Cohn of Althoff, 6-1, 2-6, 10-7. Marion’s Hope Ziegler claimed the match for third place with a win over Faith Barban of Mount Vernon, 6-2, 6-1. There was only one double play that resulted in points for Carbondale. The duo of Emily Funk and Daphne Johnson won the Flight 2 Championship over Madison Francois and Addy Mcdonald of Centralia, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6. “Jessie played great today, as did Eislee and our doubles team,” said Butler. “The girls have worked hard today.” Get local news in your inbox!

