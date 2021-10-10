RPI Women’s Hockey achieves success in 9-2 victory over Union – troyrecord

TROY, NY Saturday night’s encounter between ECAC and Capital Region rivals Union and RPI was a hopeful momentum that sparked fire for the RPI women’s hockey team after they took a 9-2 win thanks to 14 different points catchers.

“I think any time you play against your city rivals and you haven’t beaten them in a long time, you’re ready for those games,” said RPI head coach Bryan Vines. “You throw everything out the window and your preparation comes down to the competition and those finer details of the game. I was proud of the team. They did a really good job.”

Audrey McCutcheon, Marah Wagner and Tayler Larsen led the way with three points each. McCutcheon had a hat-trick and Larsen and Wagner both had one goal and two assists in the win. Sarah Bukvic, Mikayla Capelle, Marah Wagner, Riena Jahnke and Maddy Peterson all had one goal.

“During practice, we continue to prioritize shooting pucks at the net and going for rebounds,” McCutcheon said. “I think that really helped our team win today.”

“We assume it’s about the process and that we need to get better every day,” Vines says. “Better every game, better every period, better every shift and really focus on the process. We weren’t talking about gains or losses or results, it was really about how we can get a little better in our neutral pre-control zone. How can we get better at our forecheck? The team probably had one of our best training weeks in the short season so far.”

In goal, Amanda Rampado made 23 saves and was a rock between the pipes for the Engineers. Rampado now has 2.16 goals against average and a save rate of 0.935 after the weekend series sweep.

“She has proven to be an elite goalkeeper at our level,” Vines said. “She works hard for that every day. As the team’s game gets better, that will only help her. I think she saw 47 shots on Saturday in Vermont and I think that was a good lesson for our preparation this week of practice and how hard we have to be and how to play without the puck. That really helped Rampy in both games.”

RPI came out of the first period with a 2-0 lead, despite trailing shots. Wagner and Jahnke each scored their goals during the period. Wagner also assisted on Jahnke’s.

On Wagner’s goal, a lucky bounce caused the puck to enter the neutral zone behind the defenders where Wagner was about to make a line change. Wagner was able to pick up the puck and take the lead on Union goalkeeper Olivia Rinzel. On Jahnke’s goal, both Jahnke and Wagner were on the odd man rush and after Jahnke sent Wagner to the right side of the net, Wagner made a quick drop pass back to the slot allowing Jahnke to tap into the empty net.

“Riena went up with the puck and I could put the jets on it and yell for it and she was able to get it right on my backhand,” Wagner said. “I knew as soon as she made the pass to me she would drive straight to the net. That’s just who she is, she’s a hard worker.”

RPI added five more goals in the second period and two more in the third, while conceding one goal in each period. The Engineers were one by one in power play in the game, as their penalty kill successfully killed two shorthands situations.

RPI improves to 2-4 this season thanks to the weekend sweep. However, the team could very easily be at 4-2, having already had two losses in extra time this season. The engineers will begin to prepare for a difficult weekend next weekend when Boston University and Providence College are in town.