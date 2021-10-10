Sports
RPI Women’s Hockey achieves success in 9-2 victory over Union – troyrecord
TROY, NY Saturday night’s encounter between ECAC and Capital Region rivals Union and RPI was a hopeful momentum that sparked fire for the RPI women’s hockey team after they took a 9-2 win thanks to 14 different points catchers.
“I think any time you play against your city rivals and you haven’t beaten them in a long time, you’re ready for those games,” said RPI head coach Bryan Vines. “You throw everything out the window and your preparation comes down to the competition and those finer details of the game. I was proud of the team. They did a really good job.”
Audrey McCutcheon, Marah Wagner and Tayler Larsen led the way with three points each. McCutcheon had a hat-trick and Larsen and Wagner both had one goal and two assists in the win. Sarah Bukvic, Mikayla Capelle, Marah Wagner, Riena Jahnke and Maddy Peterson all had one goal.
“During practice, we continue to prioritize shooting pucks at the net and going for rebounds,” McCutcheon said. “I think that really helped our team win today.”
“We assume it’s about the process and that we need to get better every day,” Vines says. “Better every game, better every period, better every shift and really focus on the process. We weren’t talking about gains or losses or results, it was really about how we can get a little better in our neutral pre-control zone. How can we get better at our forecheck? The team probably had one of our best training weeks in the short season so far.”
In goal, Amanda Rampado made 23 saves and was a rock between the pipes for the Engineers. Rampado now has 2.16 goals against average and a save rate of 0.935 after the weekend series sweep.
“She has proven to be an elite goalkeeper at our level,” Vines said. “She works hard for that every day. As the team’s game gets better, that will only help her. I think she saw 47 shots on Saturday in Vermont and I think that was a good lesson for our preparation this week of practice and how hard we have to be and how to play without the puck. That really helped Rampy in both games.”
RPI came out of the first period with a 2-0 lead, despite trailing shots. Wagner and Jahnke each scored their goals during the period. Wagner also assisted on Jahnke’s.
On Wagner’s goal, a lucky bounce caused the puck to enter the neutral zone behind the defenders where Wagner was about to make a line change. Wagner was able to pick up the puck and take the lead on Union goalkeeper Olivia Rinzel. On Jahnke’s goal, both Jahnke and Wagner were on the odd man rush and after Jahnke sent Wagner to the right side of the net, Wagner made a quick drop pass back to the slot allowing Jahnke to tap into the empty net.
“Riena went up with the puck and I could put the jets on it and yell for it and she was able to get it right on my backhand,” Wagner said. “I knew as soon as she made the pass to me she would drive straight to the net. That’s just who she is, she’s a hard worker.”
RPI added five more goals in the second period and two more in the third, while conceding one goal in each period. The Engineers were one by one in power play in the game, as their penalty kill successfully killed two shorthands situations.
RPI improves to 2-4 this season thanks to the weekend sweep. However, the team could very easily be at 4-2, having already had two losses in extra time this season. The engineers will begin to prepare for a difficult weekend next weekend when Boston University and Providence College are in town.
Sources
2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/10/09/college-hockey-rpi-womens-hockey-finds-success-in-9-2-victory-over-union
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]