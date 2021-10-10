No. 16/14 Kentucky rolls past LSU, goes to 6-0

Box score LEXINGTON, Ky. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 147 yards and quarterback Will Levis good for five touchdowns when No. 16/14 Kentucky surpassed LSU 42-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

The win moved Kentucky to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the SEC. It marks the first time Kentucky has been 6-0 since 1950 and only the fifth in school history.

Kavosiey Rook also had a big night on the ground for the Cats, hitting 104 yards. British quarterback Will Levis had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Kentucky rushed to 330 yards as a team.

Levis hit on 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Wan’Dale Robinson was the favorite target for Levis on this night, catching eight passes for 60 yards and a score.

LSU (3-3, 1-3) took opening possession and made a few first downs before the British defense made another big play. DeAndre Square fired LSU quarterback Max Johnson and forced a fumble that was recovered by Josaih Hayes at the LSU 44 yard line.

Kentucky would convert sales to points. The Cats drove into the LSU red zone and on the fourth goal out of three, Levis linked up with Rodriguez via a touchdown pass to the right side of the end zone. Matt Ruffolo added the PAT and UK took a 7-0 lead with 6:17 to play in the first quarter.

On its next possession, LSU opened on their own 25-yard line and drove into Kentucky territory. However, on the fourth and one of the UK 31, Johnson’s pass, intended for Jack Bech, fell incomplete and the Cats took over.

By the end of the first quarter, Kentucky was once again entering the end of LSU. Rodriguez went 17 yards through the middle, then Levis made contact with Justin Riggo on a 34-yard pass play, putting the Cats inside the red zone. Then, during the first game of the second quarter, Levis dived Wan’Dale Robinson for a score of 11 yards. Ruffolo’s PAT was good in Kentucky led 14-0 with 14:54 left in the half.

The next five possessions would result in punts, three for LSU and two for Kentucky. With the last possession of the half, UK drove close to midfield before time ran out. UK would take a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Kentucky got the ball to start the second half and, having started on their own 25-yard line, the Cats drove into LSU territory on the legs of Rodriguez, who had a 22-yard rush on the drive, and Levis , which is 33 yards to get to the six-yard LSU line. Two plays later, Levis rushed a yard to the touchdown, extending the UK’s lead. Ruffolo then added the run and Kentucky led 21-0 in the third period with 10:57 left.

LSU answered with the first scoring drive of the game. The Tigers covered 75 yards in nine games, culminating in a one-yard touchdown rush from Tyrion Davis-Price. Cade York added the PAT and the UK lead was 21-7 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

However, Kentucky responded immediately. In the ensuing drive, the Cats used a nice mix of pass and run to get the ball across the field and into scoring position. On the final play of the drive, Levis ran to the left and scored a five-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Ruffolo added the PAT and UK led 28-7 with just 1:06 to play in the third quarter.

After LSU gave the ball to downs, the Cats took possession and extended the lead. Kentucky only needed three plays to cover 56 yards. Levis linked with Robinson on a 16-yard pass. Then Smoke ran 16 yards through the middle and eventually Levis linked up with Ju’than McClain on a 10-yard touchdown pass, the first touchdown of McClain’s career. Ruffolo made another PAT and the Cats led 35-7 with 12:07 left in the game.

LSU would add a few touchdowns in the fourth quarter to narrow the lead to 35-21. The Tigers were going to try an onside kick, but Rigg recovered. Then the Cats marched 44 yards in just four games, all rushes from Rodriguez. The final game was an 18-yard scoring run and Ruffolo’s PAT made it 42-21 with 4:23 to play.

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday with a visit to No. 2 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 ET and the game can be seen on CBS.