I’m different from classic left arm spinners: Axar Patel | Cricket News





In an exclusive interview, Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel talk to TOI about proving critics wrong, sticking to his strengths and why he’s a more mature version of himself heading into the T20 World Cup .

There’s nothing fancy about Axar Patel at first. Still, there is something that allows him to be a consistent performer – be it for Delhi Capitals in the IPL or in the limited opportunities he has had playing for India.

Along with Ravindra Jadeja, he was the face of the flat-round-armed left-arm spinning revolution in Indian cricket. His uncanny similarities to Jadeja earned him the nickname ‘Bapu’ by MS Dhoni.

“The nickname Bapu is very popular in Saurashtra. When I replaced Jaddu bhai, Mahi bhai said I am also a similar left-handed spinner and left-handed batter from Gujarat. He said ‘Axar’ shouting as he cheered from behind the stumps. It wasn’t so nice. So he started calling me ‘Bapu’ because Jaddu bhai is from Saurashtra. And once Mahi bhai said it on the stump mic my name had to be Bapu. Rishabh took it to another level on the stump mic,’ Axar bursts laughing out.

As he gears up for the IPL play-offs and the ensuing T20 World Cup in the UAE, the ever-smiling 27-year-old spoke about his journey.

excerpts…

You haven’t had a bad match since last year. How did this consistency come about?

I have become more confident. I made my test debut based on my last IPL. I also did well in Tests. And I carry that forward. We have Amit Mishra on the bank of Delhi Capitals. There’s Ashwin. It’s competitive. I push myself to make sure I secure my place and that I’m not the guy to be dropped if the team thinks about making changes or getting a leg spinner.

You say Ricky Ponting has played a major role

Last year he took me aside and told me I’m one of the key players on the Capitals team. Now that I’ve done it right, he keeps reminding me of what he said and that I should stick to what I did. And the best thing about Ricky is that he doesn’t care if you’re an international player. That’s why we trust him so much.

What’s it like bowling with Ashwin?

Ash is a man with a different kind of mentality. He is more academic. If I had half the skills like him I would do a lot better. I’m trying to figure out how his mind works in different situations. He has different plans for each batter. Bahut hello deep thinking karta hain. (He thinks very deeply). I talk to him about how to deal with a batter who picks me up really well. I don’t ask him to learn the variations he has. We talk more about the field and the mentality.

Both you and Jadeja stray from the classic left arm spinners. Acceptance was even a problem for former cricketers

This is a very important issue for me and others to follow. Jaddu and I didn’t play much with the ball and the critics said we only bowled one kind of delivery. That was the hardest phase for me. Even my friends and people from my academies kept telling me that I know nothing but bowling. I was criticized when I had a bad day. I heard many taunts. Then I analyzed myself and felt that no one likes the way I bowl, and yet I played for India and did well in IPL. That meant there was something special about me. I was selected because I was different from other left arm spinners. Then I decided not to heed the opinion of others and stuck to what I was doing. Then I made variations in tempo and got success. I’m skilled enough to land the ball in the right spot, even if you wake me up at 3am. People fail after getting the grade because they stop supporting their strengths and try to develop every skill.

You were even on the 2015 World Cup team. But you can only play if there is an injury

I work very hard to motivate myself. I play every game like it’s my last game. I can’t think like a selector. That’s not my job. It is difficult if you sit outside for a long time. But traveling with the Indian team will keep you ready. Even on the recent tour of England we did well and the matches were close. We were all involved in the series. I don’t follow what’s happening on social media and those memes. I have warned my family and friends that if they share negative thoughts with me, I will block them.

How much have you changed from the 2015 World Cup to the 2021 T20 World Cup?

I haven’t changed much. I have improved my skills. I’ve been working on tempo variations and the hitting has gotten better. I have become mentally stronger after the setbacks of the injury. I am more mature than 2015.

The T20 World Cup starts within a week of the IPL play-offs. How much are you and Captain Captain? Rishabh Pant remember the World Cup?

The World Cup is definitely in the back of our minds, but we haven’t talked much about it. The IPL playoffs are the best preparation because in IPL most of your rivals will be in the World Cup. Rishabh and I have the same mentality. We don’t think too far and worry about outside noise. We know we’re going to put a lot of pressure on ourselves if we’re obsessed with planning for the World Cup.

How happy is Axar Patel right now?

(Blushes and composes himself) If you are serious about playing cricket, your dream is to play and perform for India. The trick is how to motivate yourself after playing for India. There should always be something new that motivates you. I’ve been playing for India for a while, but ICC events like the World Cups and the WTC final are the real deal. So I’ve always strived to play in such big tournaments. Being a part of the WTC final and the T20 World Cup has made me happy. But it’s important to stay balanced after being selected and not try too hard.

