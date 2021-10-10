Is Tennessee Footballs a Violation to Beat Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin?

Tennessee football was on pace to do something it hadn’t done in over 100 years Saturday.

The Vols scored 38 points in the first halfagainst South Carolina, leaning toward a second straight game with more than 60 points for the first time since 1915. But Tennessees offense sputtered, faltered and stopped in the second half.

I think we relaxed and took it for granted in the third quarter, said Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. It happens every now and then with a big lead. We have to stick together and hold each other accountable and pretend the score is 0-0.

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) defeated the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-2) in a 45-20 win at the Neyland Stadium.

The Vols followed a 62-24 victory in Missouri with an explosive start, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives and five of their first six against USC. UT led 38-7 and had nearly 400 yards before halftime.

It only had 99 yards in the second half and only scored again in the final five minutes of the game.

TYPES:Tennessee football vs. South Carolina Report: Offense Gets Highest Score for Vols

ADAM:Tennessee Vols attack proves Missouri defenses don’t need to prosper | Adams

RECRUITING:What Josh Heupel thinks recruits see in Tennessee football after a blowout in South Carolina?

Some things you can’t do in the second half, said Vols coach Josh Heupel. It’s a great learning experience for our players. Just the competitive advantage and how nice it is. There you have to be on the right side for 60 minutes. You pull away just a little bit, you lose focus a little bit, and all of a sudden things that happened don’t happen in the second half.

Tennessee confirmed his success against Missouri in the first half against the Gamecocks. The Vols took advantage of a lousy Tigers defense with 458 rushing yards and 62 points on October 2.

The start against South Carolina was largely the same. Hooker was dominant and efficient, scoring four total touchdowns for the third time in four starts. Havent Vols had a turnover in three games. Tiyon Evans went wild again. JaVonta Payton scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game.

It naturally added intrigue to Tennessee’s clash with Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) next Saturday (7:30 pm ET, SEC Network) as the Rebels boast one of the nation’s best offenses. But the second half was a reminder that these Vols are still a work in progress.

Coach Heupel always says to keep our foot on the gas, said wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.. You can’t get lethargic. You can’t resist. I feel like we relaxed a bit.

The tests are getting tougher for Tennessee as they face two of the lowest programs in the SEC.

UT faces two of the top five scoring offenses in the nation with back-to-back games against Ole Miss (No. 5) and Alabama (No. 3.) The Rebels have scored at least 50 points in three games under Lane Kiffin, who coached at UT in 2009.

The Vols have gotten off to a fast start this season, especially in the past two weeks. UT has surpassed opponents 101-13 in the first quarter, leading 56-3 in the last two games.

The second half was not as clean, which was again the case on Saturday. Heupel said the Vols weren’t far off for most of the last 30 minutes, but he wasn’t too happy with the ending either.

He expects Tennessee to have plenty of opportunities to grab our boys’ attention from the second half.

As we walk through the building, if we don’t have their attention, we should have them by the time we sit down and watch the first few minutes of video with us, Heupel said. The coaches and players teamed up on everything they did.

We need to be better there and play 60 minutes.

Mike Wilson covers athletics from the University of Tennessee. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on [email protected]By Mike Wilson.If you enjoy Mike’s coverage,consider a digital subscriptionthat gives you access to everything.