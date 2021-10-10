Sports
Is Tennessee Footballs a Violation to Beat Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin?
Tennessee football was on pace to do something it hadn’t done in over 100 years Saturday.
The Vols scored 38 points in the first halfagainst South Carolina, leaning toward a second straight game with more than 60 points for the first time since 1915. But Tennessees offense sputtered, faltered and stopped in the second half.
I think we relaxed and took it for granted in the third quarter, said Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. It happens every now and then with a big lead. We have to stick together and hold each other accountable and pretend the score is 0-0.
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) defeated the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-2) in a 45-20 win at the Neyland Stadium.
The Vols followed a 62-24 victory in Missouri with an explosive start, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives and five of their first six against USC. UT led 38-7 and had nearly 400 yards before halftime.
It only had 99 yards in the second half and only scored again in the final five minutes of the game.
TYPES:Tennessee football vs. South Carolina Report: Offense Gets Highest Score for Vols
ADAM:Tennessee Vols attack proves Missouri defenses don’t need to prosper | Adams
RECRUITING:What Josh Heupel thinks recruits see in Tennessee football after a blowout in South Carolina?
Some things you can’t do in the second half, said Vols coach Josh Heupel. It’s a great learning experience for our players. Just the competitive advantage and how nice it is. There you have to be on the right side for 60 minutes. You pull away just a little bit, you lose focus a little bit, and all of a sudden things that happened don’t happen in the second half.
Tennessee confirmed his success against Missouri in the first half against the Gamecocks. The Vols took advantage of a lousy Tigers defense with 458 rushing yards and 62 points on October 2.
The start against South Carolina was largely the same. Hooker was dominant and efficient, scoring four total touchdowns for the third time in four starts. Havent Vols had a turnover in three games. Tiyon Evans went wild again. JaVonta Payton scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game.
It naturally added intrigue to Tennessee’s clash with Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) next Saturday (7:30 pm ET, SEC Network) as the Rebels boast one of the nation’s best offenses. But the second half was a reminder that these Vols are still a work in progress.
Coach Heupel always says to keep our foot on the gas, said wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.. You can’t get lethargic. You can’t resist. I feel like we relaxed a bit.
The tests are getting tougher for Tennessee as they face two of the lowest programs in the SEC.
UT faces two of the top five scoring offenses in the nation with back-to-back games against Ole Miss (No. 5) and Alabama (No. 3.) The Rebels have scored at least 50 points in three games under Lane Kiffin, who coached at UT in 2009.
The Vols have gotten off to a fast start this season, especially in the past two weeks. UT has surpassed opponents 101-13 in the first quarter, leading 56-3 in the last two games.
The second half was not as clean, which was again the case on Saturday. Heupel said the Vols weren’t far off for most of the last 30 minutes, but he wasn’t too happy with the ending either.
He expects Tennessee to have plenty of opportunities to grab our boys’ attention from the second half.
As we walk through the building, if we don’t have their attention, we should have them by the time we sit down and watch the first few minutes of video with us, Heupel said. The coaches and players teamed up on everything they did.
We need to be better there and play 60 minutes.
Mike Wilson covers athletics from the University of Tennessee. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on [email protected]By Mike Wilson.If you enjoy Mike’s coverage,consider a digital subscriptionthat gives you access to everything.
Sources
2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/story/sports/college/university-of-tennessee/football/2021/10/09/tennessee-football-josh-heupel-offense-lane-kiffin-ole-miss/5953507001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]