RPI falls to Bowling Green in overtime 3-2 to close season opening weekend – troyrecord

TROY, NY RPI Hockey played extra hockey in both games in this weekend’s season opening series with Bowling Green. Despite ending in a deadlock on Friday night, it was Bowling Green who left Houston Field House with the win on Saturday night.

“Disappointing result tonight, but we scored a big goal late to tie it up. We’ve done enough on a frustrating night for us,” said RPI Head Coach Dave Smith. “We just couldn’t handle the puck we were capable of. I give Bowling Green credit for putting a lot of pressure on us and there made it a challenging night, but I thought we’d found a way to keep it there and keep it a one-goal game. We scored that big goal and suddenly they popped one in at the end.”

RPI Women’s Hockey defeated city rivals Union in their weekend series on October 9 and 10. (Photo by Joe Boyle).

Bowling Green’s Nathan Burke took the 3-2 victory in extra time on Saturday night with a quick five-hole goal after creating his own play from the half-wall and making his way to the left side of RPI goalkeeper Linden Marshall. Marshall couldn’t close the ice fast enough to keep the puck from sliding under him.

“Their top scorer made a game,” Smith said. “He made something out of nothing in the end. We just hit a puck on his backhand. A good goal from them, but for us we want guys who can skate and think and understand our strategy on the three-on-three.”

Burke scored two goals for Bowling Green on Saturday. His first came in the second period and gave Bowling Green a 2-1 lead. Burke hit a rebound at home on a shot from Alex Barber. The goal came in a 4-on-4 situation.

The first period ended with a draw at one each. Bowling Green kicked the score off early with a breakaway goal from Ethan Scardina. RPI responded to the power play five minutes later when Shane Sellar drove in a rebound goal. The goal was Sellar’s first as an engineer after the move from Dartmouth.

“I think the atmosphere with all the students was great,” Sellar says. “Obviously we can’t have all the fans, but I thought the students did a great job coming out and supporting us.”

Sellar continued.

“It feels really good to get some confidence. I think more to help the powerplay. We’ve had some chances and it’s good to get that rolling for us and get the first power play goal out of the way.”

The match would not be tied again until 13 minutes into the third period. Thanks to a prediction by Zach Dubinsky that forced a Bowling Green foul on the breakout, Ryan Mahshie was able to pick up a loose puck all alone for Bowling Green goalkeeper Zack Rose. Mahshie faked a header and went backhand to Rose’s left hand and was able to make the puck five holes.

“Dubinsky had a great lead and it was clear the d-man couldn’t keep his feet,” said Mahshie. “He gave up and I just walked in. I made a little move and shoved it five holes. Sometimes you have to have those cool things.”

Mahshie’s goal was the last of the regulations.

RPI didn’t commit a single violation in overtime, but did put pressure on it. Bowling Green had one early chance that RPI goalkeeper Linden Marshall could field, but Burke’s chance didn’t have the same result.

Bowling Green’s Rose finished with 20 saves on 22 shots, while RPI’s Marshall had 19 saves on 22 shots. RPI’s power play ended the night one-on-five thanks to Sellar’s goal, while Bowling Green was nil-for-four. RPI also won on the faceoff dots, 36-28.

RPI closes the first weekend of the season 0-1-1 with plenty of positives to build up next week, Friday and Saturday nights, with Canisius in Troy. Puck drop for both is at 7pm

“I think there are a lot of good things to build on,” Mahshie said. “As a team I think we have grown a lot this weekend. We have learned that it is not easy to win in college hockey. We have a lot of new guys, but we have a lot of room to grow and build. It will take a while, but I think we will get there.”