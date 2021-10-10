When Ping Pong Outdoes Baseball





Everyone’s favorite couple LaMonte Wade Jr.s parents did not attend the first few playoff games. My mom has a ping pong tournament this week, Wade Jr. said. The kid wasn’t so much disappointed as he was proud. His mother is a well-known table tennis champion and he has played many a game himself, mostly victorious, one reason why he has such good hand-eye coordination.

Brandon Crawfords game day throwing partner is brandon belt. Unless Belt is injured. Then it’s who is the starting first baseman that day. Saturday it was Wilmer Flores. Their catch ended the same way the Brandons catch always ends, with each walking towards each other while continuing to throw, as if it were some young kids playing burnout. Play catch with submarine launcher Tyler Rogers is a completely different ball game. Sometimes his partner tries to emulate him, with mixed results. Some do it well (Brandon Crawfords is really good at it, that’s certainly not surprising, Rogers said), and some don’t (Austin Slater is probably the worst). A Giants official told Eavesdrops on Friday that someone big would be at Saturday’s game, and the answer was: What time is it Tom Cruise will be there? A wild guess. Well, in the fourth inning, Tom Cruise was introduced and shown on the scoreboard with the sounds of Kenny Loggins Danger zone. The Top Gun star was not affiliated with the Blue Angels sky show, by the way. We hear he flew in from London, is a big baseball fan and just wanted to play in a game. Cruise hung with Danny Glover and director Chris Columbus. Glover, who grew up in these parts and watched Willie Mays playing at Seals Stadium, attended both Friday and Saturday. He’s such a fan that even though he had several East Bay commitments on Friday and couldn’t get to the opener until the late innings, he went anyway. Arriving in the seventh and declared the 4-0 win was worth the effort. Gabe KaplerBorn in 1975, became a big sports fan in the mid-1980s and can recite his favorite athletes as he can recite his daily lineup. Charles Barkley was his favorite. That’s why he followed the 76ers. Then the suns. Then the missiles. He also loved the Jets Ken OBrien, Freeman McNeil, Al Toon, Mark Gastineau. And because Kapler’s T-ball team were the Blue Jays, he mainly dug up the real Blue Jays Fred McGriff. It’s no wonder that a day after Kapler shook hands with Jerry Rice and Steve Young, he called the experience surreal… a real thrill for me because I grew up watching those guys. Cody Bellinger was nice enough to throw a ball to a young fan before the game. The problem was that he had to remove the net separating the field from the stands, and his attempt failed when he jogged into the dugout. It wasn’t the first time the net got the best of Bellinger, whose pitch sailed dozens of yards over third base on July 27, leaving Buster Posey to score from third place with the deciding run in a 2-1 Giants win. Few people are as excited about Game 3 as Jon Miller, who said: I’ve been looking forward to going out for months. Years, actually. Miller has not personally televised a road race since 2019. He travels to LA on Sunday and calls Monday’s game on the radio with Dave Flemming. John Shea is the national baseball writer for The San Francisco Chronicles. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @JohnSheaHey

