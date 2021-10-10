Max Fried of Atlanta Braves stays warm, balances NLDS with jewel with nine strikeouts

MILWAUKEE — In a series packed with dominant novice pitching, it’s hard to stand out. But Atlanta’s Max Fried did just that on Saturday, and with his latest gem, the Braves are going home with a split.

Fried ruled out the Brewers in six innings on Saturday and struckout nine when Atlanta held off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in Game 2 of the NLDS. The series is even on a game apiece with Game 3 slated for Atlanta on Monday.

Milwaukee barely threatened during Fried’s appearance, which ended after 81 pitches when Atlanta manager Brian Snitker sent pinch-hitter Joc Pederson to the plate in the seventh. The Brewers had only three hits against Fried, and only Willy Adames, who doubled, reached second base.

“It was fun to watch,” Snitker said. “He’s fun to watch when he’s got it going, because he’s throwing. I mean, he’s got the arsenal, the range. He spins the ball so well. And it was a great outing.”

2 Related

All four starting pitchers in the first two games at American Family Field fulfilled their waivers. Those starters — Charlie Morton of Atlanta, followed by Fried, along with Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff — together made four good starts. Collectively, the quartet posted an ERA of 1.88, allowed a .157 batting average and struckout 11.6 batters per nine innings.

Among all those great outings, it may have been Fried’s that stood out from the crowd, and that was crucial in a series where it was extremely difficult to come up with runs.

“The stakes might be a little higher, but to go out there and make the pitch you’re supposed to make, that’s going to trump everything,” Fried said. “For me to just go out and simplify it as much as possible and attack the gauntlet and stay on the attack instead of nibbling, that was the only thought I had.”

The Braves were able to put together a two-run rally in the third inning against Woodruff, giving up a double to Jorge Soler, followed by the RBI single to Freddie Freeman, followed by a double from the top of the fence of Ozzie Albies that Freeman scored. Austin Riley added an insurance run with a solo homer off Woodruff in the sixth.

And that was it for the offense on the day. In the first two games, the clubs have scored six runs together. Milwaukee won Friday’s game 2-1.

“I have to go back” [to] look at it, but I didn’t think there were many pitches left to hit again,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “And that’s an honor for their pitcher. You know, against Fried I thought Fried threw the ball really well.”

While all four starters in the series have been strong for most of the 2021 season, even entering Cy Young babble at various times, no starting pitcher has been hotter than Fried.

According to the ESPN Stats & Information survey, Fried posted the best ERA in the majors in the second half of the season (1.64), along with the best WHIP (0.83), and is second in opposition OPS (.511) and batting. average (.188). He has been even hotter lately, with a 0.31 ERA and a 0.48 whip in the last four games, including Saturday’s game.

With his final appearance, Fried joined an exclusive list of pitchers with more than one postseason start of six or more scoreless innings without a walk, and joined Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson, along with John Lackey, Chris Carpenter and Walker Buehler.

“It was unbelievable,” said Braves illuminator Tyler Matzek. “He’s been doing it for the last month and a half, actually the last half of the season. He goes out, goes deep into the games. And it helps set up the ‘pen’ so we know what to do when he gets out of the game.” game.”

The drama in Saturday’s game came after Fried left. The Brewers got two runners on base against the Atlanta bullpen in each of the last three innings, but the Brewers couldn’t think of a big hit to close the gap.

With the pitching stringing zeros like they’ve done in the first two games, that’s been the decision in both games: one team can take advantage of a rare opportunity, while the other can’t.

“[Fried] made some pitches when he had to,” said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. “He did a good job throwing everything for a strike and throwing us off balance a bit. We didn’t have much going on there for the first few innings. We got some traffic towards the end and just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed one.”

Fried has started to put together an impressive resume after the season. After working from the Braves’ bullpen during the 2018 and 2019 playoffs, he has delivered four quality starts in five games with a 2.43 ERA over the past two postseasons.

This could pose an interesting dilemma for Snitker if the series is long. Snitker has not revealed his plan for a Game 4 starter and has even suggested that a bullpen game is a possibility. However, if there was a Game 5 on October 14, Fried would line up to throw with normal rest.

The dilemma: Braves Game 1 starter Charlie Morton also has an impressive post-season resume, and it’s much more comprehensive than Fried’s. He would get extra rest to start Game 5. So could Snitker push Morton to start with three days of rest in Game 4, knowing he has Fried in reserve for a winner-take-all Game 5? And did that have anything to do with Fried leaving after 81 pitches on Saturday?

If Snitker thought that way, he didn’t reveal it after Saturday’s game, saying his early removal of a rolling Fried had nothing to do with what might come later in the series.

“I didn’t take him out because I was thinking about winning today’s game,” said Snitker. “And I just thought that after Max went through that… [sixth] inning that he was probably mentally more ready than anything to [come out].”

Of course, before that comes to the fore, the teams have Game 3 to contend with. For now, Fried’s continued excellence makes that theoretical Games 4 and 5 dilemma a good problem for the Braves to have.

Besides, the real problems in this series are all of the batters – for both teams.

“It’s two really well-rounded, solid clubs doing it,” said Snitker. “Today we got some big hits. And it was another very good ball game. Just exciting, I know.”