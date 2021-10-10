Sachin Tendulkar calls time on cricket career





On this day in 2013, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar announced that he would retire from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test the following month. The prolific batter, who retired from one-day internationals in December 2012, decided to end his five-day career with two games against the West Indies. “It’s hard to imagine life without playing cricket because that’s all I’ve ever done since I was 11,” said Tendulkar, who was 40 at the time. “It was a huge honor to represent my country and play around the world. I’m looking forward to playing my 200th test match on home soil, as I call it.” Tendulkar made his test debut in 1989, aged just 16, and his first century came against England the following year. In 2008 he became the highest scorer in Test cricket, passing West Indies’ Brian Lara’s total of 11,053. He remains at the top of that list after finishing with 15,921, more than 2,000 more than Australian Ricky Ponting. Joe Root is the highest active player, with 9,278. The righthander, who scored 74 in his final innings, finished with an average of 53.78, scored 51 centuries and a highest score of 248 not out.

