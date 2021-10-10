College Football Playoff Picks After Week 6





For the first time in two campaigns, Alabama lost a regular season game, and the College Football Playoff picks suddenly became tough. How will Saturday’s top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current chances for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds will be updated after that week’s matches. Most Popular Playoff Picks Squad (record) Vote Georgia (6-0) 14/14 Iowa (6-0) 14/14 Cincinnati (5-0) 14/14 Oklahoma (6-0) 11/14 Michigan state (6-0) 2/14 Alabama (5-1) 1/14 Texas A&M angry with Alabama visit 41-38 to end a truly wild day with close calls, other disruptions and a new, wide-open road to the CFP. In the Big Ten, Iowa and Penn State battled for conference control in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes intercepted four Nittany Lions passes and held them late to win 23-20 in their biggest test of the season. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game with the Lions leading 17-3, and the offense struggled to find any rhythm after that. The win puts the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten driver’s seat and makes them a unanimous roster this week. With Penn State out of the CFP discussion for now, the Cincinnati Bearcats made the biggest move of the week. They rolled to a comfortable 52-3 win against Temple on Friday night and got to watch the chaos unfold on Saturday. The big win and crucial losses put the Bearcats on all 14 ballots. Georgia is once again a unanimous roster after an easy win. This time it was a 34-10 decision at Auburn. The Bulldogs – other than an opening week battle with Clemson – are the only team without a real close call this season, landing the No. 1 spot on every vote this week. Oklahoma became a popular pick in this week’s rosters after a 55-48 won about Texas at the Red River Showdown. The Sooners are 6-0 and have an inside track to the playoff given how many teams have lost in the first half of the season. Michigan State moved to 6-0 on Saturday, jumping to fourth in two of the polls. Alabama was not completely dropped from the ranks after the loss. The Crimson Tide landed fourth on one ballot. Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Iowa, 4. Michigan State

Heide Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Cincinnati

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma

Tom van Haaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Michigan State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Iowa, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Cincinnati

