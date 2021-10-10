Carroll swept from half state for boys tennis | Sport





The Carroll boys’ tennis season came to an end on Saturday when the No. 10 Chargers lost 5-0 to No. 5 Indianapolis North Central in the Homestead Semistate. Carroll’s No. 1 singles player, Griffin Martin, was trailing 6-2, 1-0 when he withdrew from his match against Alex Antonopoulos. At number 2 singles, Ethan Koeneman lost to Mace Shoults, 6-3, 6-1. At number 3 singles, Brian Mason lost 6-0, 6-4 to Owen Larrimer. #1 in doubles, Carroll’s Connor Gibson and Matt Kosnik lost 6-2, 6-1 to Akshay Guttikonda and Maurquis Willingham, #2 in doubles, Will Jamison and Collin Saylor lost 6-0, 6-0 to Andrew Haggstrom and Caden Lesnick. CAR RACING Allmendinger wins Xfinity race AJ Allmendinger stormed into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an extra time win on Saturday in the elimination race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Jeb Burton, Myatt Snyder, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were all eliminated in the playoffs. Highest Fastest in Funny Car Robert Hight retained first place in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at Texas Motorplex in the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Texas. Brittany Force took the #1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was fastest in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field – all with runs on Friday – in Race 4 in the Countdown to the Championship play- offs. BASKETBALL Mercury, Sky play for WNBA title Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Next up is a known foe – Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met for the championship seven years ago—the last appearance of both teams on the game’s biggest stage. Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series. They kick off the best-of-five series in Phoenix today. AMERICAN FOOTBALL Finger injury to keep Wilson out Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson, who has never missed a Seahawks game, tore a tendon in what is often referred to as a hammer finger, and he also had a “fracture dislocation” of the joint on the top of his middle finger. Geno Smith, who played late in Thursday’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, is expected to take over. NFLPA chief for final term NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith plans to move forward after serving another term with the union. The NFLPA’s board of players’ representatives voted Friday to retain Smith as executive director, and union chairman JC Tretter said in a statement that the next term would be Smith’s last. The term can be as short as one year. Smith’s deal expired in March 2022. GOLF To round up Adam Schenk shot a 5-under 66 to take a one-time lead over Matthew Wolff at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Schenk was at 18-under 195. … Jin Young Ko shot a 2-under 69 for a four-shot lead at the Founders Cup in West Caldwell, New Jersey. It was her 13th consecutive round in the 1960s, one of the LPGA record set by Annika Sorenstam in a four-tournament run in 2005. … Phil Mickelson used an eagle birdie birdie trajectory en route to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational of the PGA Champions Tour in Jacksonville, Floria. … Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to lead the Spanish Open after three rounds in Madrid. Cabrera Bello is two shots ahead of compatriot Adri Arnaus and Julien Guerrier from France.

