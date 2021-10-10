Michigan State Hockey Scores First Win of the Season





EAST LANSING, Michigan (WLNS) – After falling 3-2 in overtime for the Air Force during Friday’s season opener, the Michigan State hockey team set out to straighten out and take its first win of the season. And the home fans’ first win in nearly 600 days. The Spartans made sure they didn’t waste any time on an early lead on Saturday. With 11:51 on the clock, the transfer of Northern Michigan Griffin Loughran scored his first goal as a Spartan to give MSU an early 1-0 lead. Then, less than two minutes later, Loughran took advantage of a loose puck in front of the net and scored goal No. 2 in the first period. Those two goals would make all the difference, as the Spartans would explode for five goals, beating Air Force 5-1 for their first win of the season. “Of course very exciting,” Loughran said after the game. “Two big goals and then the team fell behind and stuck with our game and we were able to take the win.” “Our goal was that hey, it’s a 60 minute game, and mentally you have to do that, we can’t give up, let’s continue with some good serve. One line has a good shift, and the next line has a good shift and before you know it you’ve put together a pretty good period,” said MSU hockey coach Danton Cole. When MSU took a 2-0 lead in the first, the Air Force cut the lead in half with a goal from Luke Rowe, 12:12 in the first. It remained 2-1 until Michigan State scored the third power play goal of the game. Mitchell Lewandowski was in the right place at the right time and scored his second goal of the season in the second period. Cole said a key to those power play goals was “moving pucks quickly and then finding jobs. I think David Gucciardi did a good job with that one group and just kept creating and zipping up and then suddenly that group got two goals. And then Dennis’ power play came out and it was contagious.” As captain this year, Dennis Cesana sent a message to his teammates after Friday’s loss and the boys answered the call. “After the last game we told the boys to look in the mirror and what kind of team we wanted to be. Do we want to be the team like last year, where we struggle back and forth? Or do we want to be a new team and go to come out, take control of the game and show what kind of team we are,” said Cesana. “I think we came out hard today with the right mindset, playing as a group of five, and it’s really success.”

