Sports
‘Professional sports are always harmful to your physical and mental health’
Indian table tennis goes from strength to strength, steadily climbing the ladder to success. Indian table tennis has been on the rise since the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Closing out a surreal run at the Tokyo Olympics and Asian Championships, Indian rowers are undaunted and unafraid to invade Asian territories with their now honed skills and transformed mindset. At the head of this motley crew of Indian table tennis stars is veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal himself, who is an example to the younger generations and inspires them – not with his words, but with his dashing performances in the matches.
Returning with two historic bronze medal wins from the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships – one from the men’s team and the other from the men’s doubles, where he teamed up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, aged 39, is playing the best table tennis of his life, as he easily claims. In a recent Instagram live ahead of World Mental Health Day with the legendary paddler, The Bridge inquired about the reason behind the boom in Indian table tennis and the aspect of mental health in the context of sport.
The #Asian Championships come to an end, my best performance yet. Bronze medals in both the men’s team and the doubles. Also reached the quarterfinals in singles, a career best! Very happy with the performances! pic.twitter.com/TAWMSVwGee
Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) October 5, 2021
In order for growth to take place, many hands and minds are involved in moving it forward. A similar pluralistic trend has been established in table tennis, with the sport gaining popularity and subsequently attracting the attention of the Federation – especially after the prolific medal run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games Sharath Kamal, who has played for more than two Professionally active in the table tennis circuit for decades, has followed this transformation closely and has been part of every high and low wave.
“If I compare myself as a younger player in my early twenties to early thirties and now late thirties, I see that table tennis has evolved as a game. It has become more professional. For the people who run the sport, through and through, the Indian mentality about the sport has become much more professional,” noted Sharath Kamal. “The Federation is doing its bit, SAI is helping us put us on the TOPS plan, and then you have NGOs like Lakshya Sports Foundation… helping me,” the CWG multiple gold medalist said gratefully.
With this kind of awareness in the air, it automatically means positive messages for Indian table tennis. “Everyone is cared for by someone in an environment to grow. That’s why the sport evolves so quickly,” Sharath Kamal correctly identifies.
Mental health first approach to sports
All said and done, table tennis, especially at the elite level, like any other high-level sport, is more of a game of nerves than a show-off of talents. Talent can be one thing, but maintaining sanity is central to an active player who must curb a torrent of contrasting emotions and take to the field to be victorious. It is not an easy task and as important as the federation’s role in promoting the sport is equally crucial to taking care of mental health.
Sharath Kamal, who still finds the hunger in him to carry on and play at his best level, cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking care of your mental health. In addition to the chorus that Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles sang in 2021, Sharath Kamal also fraternized with their ideas. “Exercising as a hobby is very healthy, both for your physical health and your mental health. But professional sports is harmful to both your physical and mental health. Injuries keep coming, you always push yourself against an injury but you are on the edge where you still have to keep playing”, the experienced rower paints the picture realistically.
A semi-final closer than the backlog suggests. Glad I won the bronze medal in the men’s team event. One that our country should have waited a long time for! Now focused on doing our best in doubles and singles! #Asian Championships pic.twitter.com/Q1l1FX3TfZ
Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) October 2, 2021
“Mental health is very difficult to deal with. You are on the tour all the time – you play matches, you win some, you lose some. is not like ‘I can take a break, go home, sit, relax, think about it and come back.’ I have to keep jumping from one tournament to the next… that goes to your head, your mental health,” says the nine-time national champion, highlighting the countless difficulties you face emotionally.
However, when striving for excellence and delivering at the highest level, it is important to mentally condition yourself appropriately. “We as athletes try to get help. As an individual I can focus on my technical aspects, tactical aspects, strategy making, my diet, mental support and everything … but I can’t do it all alone, I have a professional in these areas There is more awareness about it these days,” says Sharath Kamal.
“I can see that a lot of young players work with mental coaches. Basically, you are more aware of what is happening inside. It is the same as being aware of your physical health – today my body is not okay, I should today or Today my body feels fit, I can do two extra sessions – the bottom line is that you are aware of yourself,” emphasizes the Asian Games bronze medalist, as he looks ahead to the rise of Indian table tennis in the coming years.
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/playing-professional-injurious-mental-physical-health-sharath-kamal-25843
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]