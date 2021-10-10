‘Professional sports are always harmful to your physical and mental health’

Indian table tennis goes from strength to strength, steadily climbing the ladder to success. Indian table tennis has been on the rise since the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Closing out a surreal run at the Tokyo Olympics and Asian Championships, Indian rowers are undaunted and unafraid to invade Asian territories with their now honed skills and transformed mindset. At the head of this motley crew of Indian table tennis stars is veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal himself, who is an example to the younger generations and inspires them – not with his words, but with his dashing performances in the matches.

Returning with two historic bronze medal wins from the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships – one from the men’s team and the other from the men’s doubles, where he teamed up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal, aged 39, is playing the best table tennis of his life, as he easily claims. In a recent Instagram live ahead of World Mental Health Day with the legendary paddler, The Bridge inquired about the reason behind the boom in Indian table tennis and the aspect of mental health in the context of sport.

The #Asian Championships come to an end, my best performance yet. Bronze medals in both the men’s team and the doubles. Also reached the quarterfinals in singles, a career best! Very happy with the performances! pic.twitter.com/TAWMSVwGee Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) October 5, 2021

In order for growth to take place, many hands and minds are involved in moving it forward. A similar pluralistic trend has been established in table tennis, with the sport gaining popularity and subsequently attracting the attention of the Federation – especially after the prolific medal run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games Sharath Kamal, who has played for more than two Professionally active in the table tennis circuit for decades, has followed this transformation closely and has been part of every high and low wave.

“If I compare myself as a younger player in my early twenties to early thirties and now late thirties, I see that table tennis has evolved as a game. It has become more professional. For the people who run the sport, through and through, the Indian mentality about the sport has become much more professional,” noted Sharath Kamal. “The Federation is doing its bit, SAI is helping us put us on the TOPS plan, and then you have NGOs like Lakshya Sports Foundation… helping me,” the CWG multiple gold medalist said gratefully.

With this kind of awareness in the air, it automatically means positive messages for Indian table tennis. “Everyone is cared for by someone in an environment to grow. That’s why the sport evolves so quickly,” Sharath Kamal correctly identifies.

Mental health first approach to sports





Sharath Kamal (Source: Reuters)

All said and done, table tennis, especially at the elite level, like any other high-level sport, is more of a game of nerves than a show-off of talents. Talent can be one thing, but maintaining sanity is central to an active player who must curb a torrent of contrasting emotions and take to the field to be victorious. It is not an easy task and as important as the federation’s role in promoting the sport is equally crucial to taking care of mental health.

Sharath Kamal, who still finds the hunger in him to carry on and play at his best level, cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking care of your mental health. In addition to the chorus that Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles sang in 2021, Sharath Kamal also fraternized with their ideas. “Exercising as a hobby is very healthy, both for your physical health and your mental health. But professional sports is harmful to both your physical and mental health. Injuries keep coming, you always push yourself against an injury but you are on the edge where you still have to keep playing”, the experienced rower paints the picture realistically.

A semi-final closer than the backlog suggests. Glad I won the bronze medal in the men’s team event. One that our country should have waited a long time for! Now focused on doing our best in doubles and singles! #Asian Championships pic.twitter.com/Q1l1FX3TfZ Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) October 2, 2021

“Mental health is very difficult to deal with. You are on the tour all the time – you play matches, you win some, you lose some. is not like ‘I can take a break, go home, sit, relax, think about it and come back.’ I have to keep jumping from one tournament to the next… that goes to your head, your mental health,” says the nine-time national champion, highlighting the countless difficulties you face emotionally.

However, when striving for excellence and delivering at the highest level, it is important to mentally condition yourself appropriately. “We as athletes try to get help. As an individual I can focus on my technical aspects, tactical aspects, strategy making, my diet, mental support and everything … but I can’t do it all alone, I have a professional in these areas There is more awareness about it these days,” says Sharath Kamal.

“I can see that a lot of young players work with mental coaches. Basically, you are more aware of what is happening inside. It is the same as being aware of your physical health – today my body is not okay, I should today or Today my body feels fit, I can do two extra sessions – the bottom line is that you are aware of yourself,” emphasizes the Asian Games bronze medalist, as he looks ahead to the rise of Indian table tennis in the coming years.