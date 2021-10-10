White Sox, Sky, Blackhawks: you have to see this

HOUSTON The bad news for the White Sox? Only 12% of major league teams that have fallen in the 0-2 holes have won the best-of-five series.

The good news? So far there is no good news.

But manager Tony La Russa had something on his mind on Friday after a 9-4 loss to the Astros, and it was a comment he heard when Red Sox manager Terry Francona made in 2004. The Franconas team had fallen just three games behind the Yankees to none, a seemingly hopeless scenario for a franchise that faced its tormentors and hadn’t won a World Series in 88 years.

Well, I think we should try to keep it simple, Francona said at the time. We show up tomorrow and our only goal, our only goal, is to win tomorrow. And then go well from there.

La Russa was in Houston with the Cardinals, who would defeat the Astros and then a National League club in a Game 7 en route to the World Series. There they would lose to a Red Sox team that never gave up.

The White Sox will need a three game rally this week to get past the Astros.

When he said that, that’s a good thing to say, La Russa said. It is logical. They went and won four. So we have to win. [Game 3] is a must to win.

They’re all must-haves for the combative Sox here. And here’s what happens:

SUN 10

Falcons vs. Jets (8:30 a.m., NFL)

England gave us the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The least we can do is gift our friends across the pond the 1-3 Falcons and the 1-3 Jets. She rock and roll at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Packers at Bengals (afternoon, Fox-32)

A few leaders of the 3-1 division are going for it, but do the Bengals really stand a chance? Their résumé of heart-wrenching home wins against the Vikings and Jaguars and a loss to the Bears isn’t much to look at.

Heaven at Mercury, Game 1 (2:30 p.m., Chapter 7)

So, who is the underdog of the final? The sixth-seeded Sky has never won a title. Fifth-placed Mercury last won it all in 2014 by beating the Sky and they are completely wrecking this series. Doesn’t make Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi any less scary, though.

Bears at Raiders (3pm, Chapter 2)

Have you heard the news that Justin Fields is now really the Bears QB1? Job 1: Not letting his team lose 20 points on the road for the third time in a row.

Astros on White Sox, Game 3 (7pm, FS1)

What a nightmare that trip to Houston was. Almost ironic, isn’t it, that the Sox are going to do everything in their power to get back?

Bills at Chiefs (7:20 p.m., Chapter 5)

In any case, have the decency to wait for the Sox course to have another five runs before switching to this rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

MON 11

Astros on White Sox, Game 4, if needed (2:30 PM, FS1)

It’s never ideal to be in so-needed territory, but hope and excitement will flip through the Guaranteed Rate Field if the Sox are still alive.

Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 (8:30 p.m., TBS)

A newcomer named Kris Bryant homered in the Giants Game 1 win, which was pretty cool. Holding off the Dodgers with 106 wins for a division title and then knocking them out in the playoffs would be awesome.

TH 12

Penguins at Lightning (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

His banner time at Amalie Arena, a great way to drop the puck for an NHL season. Hockey, folks it’s back.

Squatting at Golden Knights (9 p.m., ESPN)

Never mind, that joke has already been made a million times. It’s Game 1 for Seattle’s franchise, and it’s very special.

WW13

Sky at Mercury, Game 2 (8pm, ESPN)

Watch Courtney Vandersloot drop dimes. Watch Kahleah Copper finish during the intermission. Watch Allie Quigley chasing threes. This isn’t just the Candace Parker show.

Blackhawks at Avalanche (9pm, TNT)

It’s the season opener here. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury has seen it all, but did he really have to make his debut with the Hawks against the team that led the league by scoring last season?

VR 15

Grizzlies at Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSCH+)

It’s just the preseason finale, but we won’t complain if the Bulls blow another opponent out of the gym.

Mercury at Sky, Game 3 (8:00 PM, ESPN2)

A bunch of bulls could be present in Wintrust Arena. Chance The Rapper too. What about the media in Chicago?

SA 16

Rutgers at Northwestern (afternoon, to be determined)

The 2-3 Wildcats have recovered from a disappointing start under Pat Fitzgerald. Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights aren’t the only ones who can chop some wood.

Blackhawks at Penguins (6pm, NHL, NBCSCH)

Fleury spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh and even won his third Stanley Cup there in 2017. Then the Pens let him go. Motivation meter: still on tilt.