Sports
White Sox, Sky, Blackhawks: you have to see this
HOUSTON The bad news for the White Sox? Only 12% of major league teams that have fallen in the 0-2 holes have won the best-of-five series.
The good news? So far there is no good news.
But manager Tony La Russa had something on his mind on Friday after a 9-4 loss to the Astros, and it was a comment he heard when Red Sox manager Terry Francona made in 2004. The Franconas team had fallen just three games behind the Yankees to none, a seemingly hopeless scenario for a franchise that faced its tormentors and hadn’t won a World Series in 88 years.
Well, I think we should try to keep it simple, Francona said at the time. We show up tomorrow and our only goal, our only goal, is to win tomorrow. And then go well from there.
La Russa was in Houston with the Cardinals, who would defeat the Astros and then a National League club in a Game 7 en route to the World Series. There they would lose to a Red Sox team that never gave up.
The White Sox will need a three game rally this week to get past the Astros.
When he said that, that’s a good thing to say, La Russa said. It is logical. They went and won four. So we have to win. [Game 3] is a must to win.
They’re all must-haves for the combative Sox here. And here’s what happens:
SUN 10
Falcons vs. Jets (8:30 a.m., NFL)
England gave us the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The least we can do is gift our friends across the pond the 1-3 Falcons and the 1-3 Jets. She rock and roll at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Packers at Bengals (afternoon, Fox-32)
A few leaders of the 3-1 division are going for it, but do the Bengals really stand a chance? Their résumé of heart-wrenching home wins against the Vikings and Jaguars and a loss to the Bears isn’t much to look at.
Heaven at Mercury, Game 1 (2:30 p.m., Chapter 7)
So, who is the underdog of the final? The sixth-seeded Sky has never won a title. Fifth-placed Mercury last won it all in 2014 by beating the Sky and they are completely wrecking this series. Doesn’t make Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi any less scary, though.
Bears at Raiders (3pm, Chapter 2)
Have you heard the news that Justin Fields is now really the Bears QB1? Job 1: Not letting his team lose 20 points on the road for the third time in a row.
Astros on White Sox, Game 3 (7pm, FS1)
What a nightmare that trip to Houston was. Almost ironic, isn’t it, that the Sox are going to do everything in their power to get back?
Bills at Chiefs (7:20 p.m., Chapter 5)
In any case, have the decency to wait for the Sox course to have another five runs before switching to this rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.
MON 11
Astros on White Sox, Game 4, if needed (2:30 PM, FS1)
It’s never ideal to be in so-needed territory, but hope and excitement will flip through the Guaranteed Rate Field if the Sox are still alive.
Giants at Dodgers, Game 3 (8:30 p.m., TBS)
A newcomer named Kris Bryant homered in the Giants Game 1 win, which was pretty cool. Holding off the Dodgers with 106 wins for a division title and then knocking them out in the playoffs would be awesome.
TH 12
Penguins at Lightning (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
His banner time at Amalie Arena, a great way to drop the puck for an NHL season. Hockey, folks it’s back.
Squatting at Golden Knights (9 p.m., ESPN)
Never mind, that joke has already been made a million times. It’s Game 1 for Seattle’s franchise, and it’s very special.
WW13
Sky at Mercury, Game 2 (8pm, ESPN)
Watch Courtney Vandersloot drop dimes. Watch Kahleah Copper finish during the intermission. Watch Allie Quigley chasing threes. This isn’t just the Candace Parker show.
Blackhawks at Avalanche (9pm, TNT)
It’s the season opener here. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury has seen it all, but did he really have to make his debut with the Hawks against the team that led the league by scoring last season?
VR 15
Grizzlies at Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSCH+)
It’s just the preseason finale, but we won’t complain if the Bulls blow another opponent out of the gym.
Mercury at Sky, Game 3 (8:00 PM, ESPN2)
A bunch of bulls could be present in Wintrust Arena. Chance The Rapper too. What about the media in Chicago?
SA 16
Rutgers at Northwestern (afternoon, to be determined)
The 2-3 Wildcats have recovered from a disappointing start under Pat Fitzgerald. Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights aren’t the only ones who can chop some wood.
Blackhawks at Penguins (6pm, NHL, NBCSCH)
Fleury spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh and even won his third Stanley Cup there in 2017. Then the Pens let him go. Motivation meter: still on tilt.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/10/9/22718551/white-sox-astros-mlb-sky-mercury-wnba
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]