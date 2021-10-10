Sports
Tasmania and Queensland sign cricket clash in Sheffield Shield
Queensland threw down the gauntlet on day three, but Tasmania refused to come to the party, leaving the sides to share the spoils.
Former Test star Usman Khawaja admits the anti-climactic ending to Queensland’s clash with Tasmania left him feeling “rattling” and “disappointed”.
By declaring 145 runs below Tasmania’s total on day three, Khawaja’s Bulls challenged the Tigers with a challenge: be careful and book a score we can try to chase in a race against the clock.
Watch live coverage of the 21/22 Marsh One-Day Cup live and for free on Kayo Freebies. No credit card. No Brainer. Become a member now
As day three came to its pointy end, the Queenslanders must have felt that their enemies would not be coming to the party. Just as Tasmania needed to put runs on the board to secure the win and avoid a draw, specialist bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith came in as a night watchman.
Despite the batter-friendly wicket, Neil-Smith’s innings started at a snail’s pace.
On day four, he picked up right where he left off, with just one run of his first 54 deliveries. It was the lowest score of all batters in a Shield inning since the summer of 1995/96.
The trailing night watchman simply refused to be sacked by the Queensland attack, which could show off potential Test bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee, as well as all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne.
“I was actually quite surprised because their opening lines came out with pretty good intentions (on the afternoon of day three), and I thought ‘Okay, they’ll do some quick runs and then send us tomorrow,'” Khawaja said at punches.
“So when they sent the nightgown in, I was really upset.”
When they had been able to play no-gut-no-glory cricket in pursuit of a result, the Tasmanians did just the opposite, posting just 120 runs in the first 50 overs on the final day.
Neil-Smith’s slow start only got more frustrating when he finally decided to pick up the pace. However, by the time he explored 11 frontiers on his way into his first half-century, there wasn’t enough time for either side to claim victory.
Khawaja came in for a rare bowling spell as the fate of the match was truly sealed.
“We have declared and put the ball in their court,” Khawaja said.
“I had moral rights, I could have kept hitting if I had wanted to.
“I felt they hit a session too long on the second day, I thought they could have pushed the game on more expecting them to declare around lunch (on day two).
“I’m a little disappointed.
“It would always be difficult to get a lot of wickets on that field so it had to be a sporting statement and they let us determine a total and we try to go after it.
“That was the only way there would be any result.
“But of course they didn’t want to play that way, so that’s how it was.”
The commentary team echoed Khawaja and said on punches that the match “ended in a rather dull, lifeless draw”.
During his spell in the box, cricket legend Merv Hughes called the fourth day of the game “frustrating”.
An important positive from the game was the emergence of Tasmanian batter Tim Ward.
Unwanted by New South Wales, the 23-year-old already looks like he will add tremendous value to Tasmania’s 2021/22 campaign. In just his second first-class game, he stunned the Queenslanders with 144 runs in the first innings before increasing that monster effort with 81 in the second.
A star was born in Adelaide’s Karen Rolton Oval.
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/dull-and-lifeless-frustrating-end-to-sheffield-shield-clash-between-tasmania-and-queensland/news-story/1a143dab3b9bdf0313b06cafe198d1d6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]