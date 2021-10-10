Tasmania and Queensland sign cricket clash in Sheffield Shield

Queensland threw down the gauntlet on day three, but Tasmania refused to come to the party, leaving the sides to share the spoils.

Former Test star Usman Khawaja admits the anti-climactic ending to Queensland’s clash with Tasmania left him feeling “rattling” and “disappointed”.

By declaring 145 runs below Tasmania’s total on day three, Khawaja’s Bulls challenged the Tigers with a challenge: be careful and book a score we can try to chase in a race against the clock.

As day three came to its pointy end, the Queenslanders must have felt that their enemies would not be coming to the party. Just as Tasmania needed to put runs on the board to secure the win and avoid a draw, specialist bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith came in as a night watchman.

Despite the batter-friendly wicket, Neil-Smith’s innings started at a snail’s pace.

On day four, he picked up right where he left off, with just one run of his first 54 deliveries. It was the lowest score of all batters in a Shield inning since the summer of 1995/96.

The trailing night watchman simply refused to be sacked by the Queensland attack, which could show off potential Test bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee, as well as all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne.

“I was actually quite surprised because their opening lines came out with pretty good intentions (on the afternoon of day three), and I thought ‘Okay, they’ll do some quick runs and then send us tomorrow,'” Khawaja said at punches.

“So when they sent the nightgown in, I was really upset.”

When they had been able to play no-gut-no-glory cricket in pursuit of a result, the Tasmanians did just the opposite, posting just 120 runs in the first 50 overs on the final day.

Neil-Smith’s slow start only got more frustrating when he finally decided to pick up the pace. However, by the time he explored 11 frontiers on his way into his first half-century, there wasn’t enough time for either side to claim victory.

Khawaja came in for a rare bowling spell as the fate of the match was truly sealed.

“We have declared and put the ball in their court,” Khawaja said.

“I had moral rights, I could have kept hitting if I had wanted to.

“I felt they hit a session too long on the second day, I thought they could have pushed the game on more expecting them to declare around lunch (on day two).

“I’m a little disappointed.

“It would always be difficult to get a lot of wickets on that field so it had to be a sporting statement and they let us determine a total and we try to go after it.

“That was the only way there would be any result.

“But of course they didn’t want to play that way, so that’s how it was.”

The commentary team echoed Khawaja and said on punches that the match “ended in a rather dull, lifeless draw”.

During his spell in the box, cricket legend Merv Hughes called the fourth day of the game “frustrating”.

An important positive from the game was the emergence of Tasmanian batter Tim Ward.

Unwanted by New South Wales, the 23-year-old already looks like he will add tremendous value to Tasmania’s 2021/22 campaign. In just his second first-class game, he stunned the Queenslanders with 144 runs in the first innings before increasing that monster effort with 81 in the second.

A star was born in Adelaide’s Karen Rolton Oval.