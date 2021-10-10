UMass football fans storm the field after Minutemen drops UConn 27-13 for first win in 2 years

AMHORST UMass fans couldn’t wait any longer to celebrate a football victory.

With 15 seconds left and a rock-solid two-point lead, junior Quinn McCarron led the charge over the ropes around the field. Brady Olson just knelt in victory formation to seal a 27-13 win over UConn at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday. It was the Minutemens’ first win since September 28, 2019, breaking a 16-game streak that had been the countries’ longest draw.

Fans swarmed the teams as they shook hands in midfield. The clock struck zero with a crowd of Minutemen at the 50-yard line.

We haven’t had that feeling in a long time, said junior running back Ellis Merriweather. I’m glad we were able to bring that to college.

Merriweather carried the Minutemen there. He took out football 39 times for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns. His longest rush was for 22 yards. Merriweather, the only sane scholarship to decline, gave UMass just what it needed throwing in a day was sometimes a struggle.

I didn’t know I’d wear it that much, but the leash was blocking their ass, he said. They gave me those lanes and I had a field day.

Merriweather scored a one-yard touchdown with 12:46 left to put the Minutemen at 20-10 with 12 minutes and 46 seconds left, UMass’ first double-digit lead or second-half lead since the win over Akron in 2019.

The Huskies promptly drove to the red zone based on a 46-meter Nate Carer run. UConn tight end Brandon Niemenski dropped a sure touchdown in third out of 3, and the Huskies settled for a 20-yard field goal to reduce the Minutemens advantage to one score.

UMass responded with an eight-play, 78-yard drive. Olson started the drive with a 28-yard pass to Onuma Dieke out of the game, then the Minutemen let the ball run seven times in a row. Wise topped it off with a one-yard touchdown dive to make it 27-13 with 4:45 left.

Wise carried the ball 11 times over 64 yards after sharing most of the second half with Olson.

We thought they were having some trouble managing the edge of the defense, and Zamar could help us with that, said UMass coach Walt Bell. He will always have a plan for us. As he continues to grow and mature, he can do more.

That score put the game away, but the Minutemen struck first before the lead changed hands a few times.

Merriweather scored the first touchdown of his UMass career on Minutemens’ first drive. He carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards and finished with a 9-yard score on a counterattack on the left with 8:11 left in the first. The drive lasted 12 plays and covered 73 yards.

It gave the Minutemen their first lead since the first quarter against Northwestern on November 16, 2019.

Set the tone, set the tone. That’s what we preached all week, Merriweather said. We don’t want to play catch-up. That was the mentality all week and everyone joined in.

That lead did not last long. The Huskies responded in three plays: a 30-yard Nate Carter rush, a 10-yard rush from Carter and a 34-yard pass from Steven Karjewski to Keelan Marion. It took UConnonly 56 seconds to cover 74 yards and tie the game at 7.

UConn went ahead on a 38-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the first. The Huskies drove into the red zone until UMass linebacker Billy Wooden blew up a Carter run for a six-foot loss in third. It was one of eight tackles for loss by the UMass defense.

Wise started the third quarter as a quarterback. The Minutemen ran the ball five times in a row for 57 yards. One of the runs, Wise left UConn corner Durante Jones and reached for shadows after a stuttering step into the open field.

The drive led to a game-tying 21-yard field goal from Cameron Carson that made it 10-10 with 9:27 left in the third quarter.

UMass regained the lead 13-10 on a Carson 28-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter. Eric Collins put the Minutemen in position with a 49m catch and run, keeping his balance by making two attempts. Olson then threw two incomplete passes and hit Collins on a twenty-foot tunnel screen to make the fourth and four out of 10.

Bell chose to kick for the lead even when Carson hit 50 percent at close range at the time.

With our defense continuing to play well, we played the game very conservatively, Bell said.

UConn botched the ensuing kick-off and started the drive from his own 5. After a jam-packed run, Huskies quarterback Steven Krajewski flipped a throw to the sideline that intercepted UMass corner Bryce Watts and returned to the five to set up Merriweather’s second touchdown run.

UMass trailed 10-7 at halftime despite a perfect chance not to. Cornerback Donte Lindsay grabbed the first Minutemens interception of the season with 33 seconds left in the first half. Huskies quarterback Steven Krajewski stepped away from the pass rush on third and 18. He had a lot of grass ahead of him and probably could have run down for first. Krajewski never saw Lindsay coming and threw him in the middle of the field.

That weighed on us as a group, said UMass angler Josh Wallace. We cleared the ball well.

Lindsay grabbed the ballout from the air and returned it five yards to the UConn 40. Olson ran for 12 yards and then hit Rico Arnold on a screen for a 12 yards gain. After an incomplete, only three seconds remained on the clock. The Minutemen opted for a potentially tying field goal. Carson missed from 26 yards.

UMass defense only allowed UConn to convert 1-of-10 third downs. The Minutemen also scored just three penalties for 30 yards.

Big team win for us. I’m happy for our players more than anything else, Bell said. Everything they’ve been through, it’s been a long time for these guys.

