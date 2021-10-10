Fairview’s Trinity Fox and Villa Maria’s Anna Poranski reach District 10 . tennis final

A generous plate of pasta in Olive Garden awaited Fairview’s Trinity Fox after the early rounds of the District 10 girls’ tennis tournament on Saturday.

The reigning Class 3A champion experienced those kinds of hunger pangs after serving consecutively and making her way to the finals.

Fox felt starved, though she encountered little resistance on her way to that championship game at the Westwood Racquet Club. It was there on Saturday that the top seeded junior lost just three games, all to McDowell’s Maria Minichelli in their semifinals.

Fox’s 6-2, 6-1 win meant she returned to the Zuck Road club for Monday’s 2 p.m. final against another Trojan, runner-up Nabiah Bhatti.

The Tigers’ top player admitted that the expectations she will successfully defend weighed on her all afternoon.

I really had to fight my mind to put all that aside, Fox said. I just had to try and go out and play (Saturday) like it was any other game. Coach (Rick Sertz) told me to go out and be a fighter instead of playing so as not to lose.

Monday’s Class 2A final, also scheduled for 2, will take place on a track adjacent to the Fox-Bhatti competition. Seeking the crown of the district’s small school are sophomores Anna Poranski of Villa Maria and Macy Matson of Grove City.

That final also includes the top two spots for the 2A bracket.

No 3A rematch

Fox defeated McDowell’s Samantha Becker 6-4, 6-3 in last season’s 3A final. A combination of COVID-19 issues, weather and darkness forced it not only to be kept outdoors, but at two separate tennis facilities.

Fox and Becker started at Villa’s unlit Salata Tennis Complex and finished under the lights at Fairview’s Chris Batchelor Memorial Courts.

The possibility of a district rematch existed as Becker returned as a senior for the 2021 Trojans.

However, that was called into question when Becker withdrew from Saturday’s action. McDowell coach Richard Beck said she is dealing with an injured right knee.

Becker’s status for the district’s 3A doubles tournament, scheduled for Thursday in Westwood, is undetermined, according to Beck.

I’m really sad that Sam couldn’t play (Saturday) because it’s her senior year, Bhatti said.

Bhatti can achieve what Becker does not want. The junior recorded two wins in the pro set before her 6-1, 6-2 semi-final defeat to Erie High’s Enisa Siljkovic.

Bhatti, who previously faced Fox, knows it will take an absolute performance to beat her on Monday.

‘You have nothing to lose. There’s no pressure.’ That’s what Coach (Beck) told me, Bhatti said. I enter (the competition) with that mentality.

New winner for Villa

Saturday marked the first time since 2015 that Villa did not arrive at a district tournament with Sarah DeMarco or Tara Thomas as participants.

DeMarco, who plays tennis for the University of Dayton, Ohio, and Thomas, a golf recruit from Bucknell University, made PIAA history when they became the first duo to win three of their doubles tournaments. They were 2A title lists from 2017-19.

Thomas, who graduated this year, also made it to the state’s 2020 small school singles final.

Such legacies added to the pressure Poranski felt when she learned she topped Saturday’s 2A singles streak.

I didn’t want to lose in the first round as first seed, she said. But I felt I had handled it well (Saturday). I was just trying to stay calm and not panic.

Matson makes final

Matson made herself known to the Erie County tennis community on Saturday with the last of her three wins. The second-seeded Eagle defeated Villa’s Anne Marie Prichard 6-2, 6-3 in their semi-final.

Prichard was the district’s 2A singles champion in 2019 and a double gold medalist in 2020. Matson said they had met a scrimmage for this season.

I remember it was a close match, she said. I knew I had to keep hitting her balls and not giving her loops (easy shot attempts).

If Matson beats Poranski, she would be Grove City’s first district winner since Emily Gordon became a rare four-time titlist between 2014 and 2017. Gordon, who was the gold medalist of the PIAA 2A five years ago, is listed as a red shirt junior for Mercyhurst University’s 2021-22 women’s tennis team.

It’s great if I (districts) win once, Matson said. That would mean everything.

PIAA opponents

Monday’s champions automatically advance to the PIAA girls’ singles tournament, scheduled for November 5 and 6 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The district’s 3A title list will open against District 1’s second seed. The district’s 2A representative will debut against the District 5 winner.

Contact Mike Copper at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @ETNcopper.

Results for the District 10 girls’ singles tennis tournament at Westwood Racquet Club. The championship matches will take place there on Monday at 2 p.m.:

Class 3A

Plowing: Erie High (EH), Fairview (Fv), McDowell (Mc), DuBois (D)

First round

No. 1 Trinity Fox (Fv) defeats. Sydney Edwards (EH) 8-0; Emma Heinlein (Mc) beats. Cassie Lanzoni (D) 8-0; Grace Askey (D) defeats. Hannah Nichols (Fv) 8-1; Maria Minichelli (Mc) defeats. Mackenzie Bruce (EH) 8-1; Tia Jain (Mc) defeats. Laken Lashinsky (D) 8-1; Enisa Siljkovic (EH) beats. Allie Mahoney (Fv) 8-1; Lydia Soltis (Fv) beats. Jessica Hnat (D) NA; No. 2 Nabiah Bhatti (Mc) defeats. Riley Gloystein (EH) 8-2

Quarter-finals

No. 1 Fox final. Heinlein 8-0; Minichelli def. Axis key 8-0; Siljkovic defeats. Jain 8-0; No. 2 Bhatti def. Soltis 8-3

Semi-finals

No. 1 Fox final. Minichelli 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Bhatti def. Siljkovic 6-1, 6-2

Championship

No. 1 Trinity Fox (Fv) vs. No. 2 Nabiah Bhatti (Mc)

Class 2A

Plowing: Hickory (H), Mercyhurst Prep (MP), Franklin (Fr), Oil City (OC), Wilmington (Wil), Grove City (GC), Greenville (Gv), Villa Maria (VM), Warren (War)

First round

Nicolette Leonard (H) beats. Emily Williams (GC) 9-7; Lauren Richmond (MP) beats. Lilly Ochs (Will) 8-0; Alyssa Rial (Fr) defeats. Mackenzie Lester (War) 8-0; Sophia Glance (VM) def. Payton Burk (OC) 8-2; Iris Kiehl (War) defeats. Megan Blasko (Wil) 8-5; Rilee beats Uber (Gv). Gracia Riddle (Fr) 8-1; Mary Matyasovsky (Wil) defeats. Katie Feng (GC) 8-3; Makenna Philson (Gv) beats. Alex Nardozzi (Fr) 8-2; Sydney Govoni (War) defeats. Cassidy Sutley (OC) 8-2; Angela Chardeen (MP) beats. Abbie Bender (H) 8-3; Emily Russell (OC) def. Hollie Addison (Gv) 8-0

Second round

No. 1 Anna Poranski (VM) defeats. Williams 8-0; Richmond def. Lester 8-0; Alie defeats DiNicola (MP). Can 8-6; Isabelle Frangakis (H) beats. Kiehl 8-2; Matyasovsky def. Uber 8-5; Anne Marie Prichard (VM) def. Philson 8-2; Charden final. Govoni 8-4; No. 2 Defeats Macy Matson (GC). Russell 8-1

Quarter-finals

No. 1 Poranski defeats. Richmond 8-0; DiNicola def. Frangaki’s 8-2; Prichard def. Matyasovsky 8-2; No. 2 Matson defeats. Chardene 8-2

Semi-finals

No. 1 Poranski defeats. DiNicola 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Matson defeats. Prichard 6-2, 6-3

Championship

No. 1 Anna Poranski (VM) vs. No. 2 Macy Matson (GC)