MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State Loses 3rd Period Draw, Game and Series to Minnesota Duluth





But despite the change of scenery, it was more of the same for the No. 15 Beavers as No. 5 UMD clamped down on BSU’s forwards, holding them to just one goal and scoring zero power play scores in a 2-1 win over swipe the two-game series. It was a great game tonight and we played a good hockey game, said head coach Tom Serratore on the Beaver Radio Network. A little gas on, probably in the third. They had a little more likely to jump in the third there. I thought we dictated the game for the first two periods. We lost the game, but again, I thought we played good hockey. The first period was a scoreless stalemate as the two teams exchanged six shots each but couldn’t find the back of the net. Bemidji State’s Ross Armor (17) stumbles Connor Kelley (25) of Minnesota Duluth during the first period on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service) In the second period, Minnesota Duluths Kobe Roth broke the tie with a power play goal at 12:35, just five seconds after the Beavers started their third penalty kill of the period. But back to equal strength, BSU responded quickly with an own goal, a 3-on-1 five-hole shot from Alex Ierullo on a pass from Kyle Looft at 13:06. The game was decided in the third period, when Blake Biondi brought in an assist from Quinn Olson at 10:10 AM to give UMD the advantage. Bemidji State put six pucks on the net in the period, but none found nylon. Gavin Enright started in the net for the Beavers, stopping 27 shots one night after Michael Carr opened the season between the pipes for BSU. Ryan Fanti stopped 15 of Bemidji States’ 16 shots and helped the Bulldogs hold onto the lead in the third period. So did UMD’s skaters, who possessed the puck so effectively that the Beavers were never able to pull Enright for a sixth skater in the closing minutes. Austin Jouppi (22) of Bemidji State puts pressure on Dominic James (17) of Minnesota Duluth as he shoots the puck against Gavin Enright (1) during the third period on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service) They kept the pucks low. They were strong on pucks, they were heavy, Serratore said. That’s the main thing there, they’re just heavy and they’re persistent. It’s a good hockey team. Bemidji State drops to 0-2 early in the season. Their next series comes next weekend, another home-and-home with No. 8 North Dakota. The series kicks off with a 7:07 PM game on Friday, October 15 at the Sanford Center and continues on Saturday, October 16 at 6:07 PM from the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Ryan Fanti (39) deflects the puck against Owen Sillinger (12) of Bemidji State during the third period on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service) No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 15 Bemidji State 1 BSU 0 1 0 – 1 UMD 0 1 1 – 2 First period — No scoring. Second Period — 1, UMD GOAL, Roth (Cates, Galling), 12:35, PP; 2, BSU-GOAL, Ierullo (Looft), 13:06. Third Period — 3, UMD OBJECTIVE, Biondi (Olson), 10:10. Saves — Enright (BSU) 27; Fanti (UMD) 15. Kyle Looft (7) of Bemidji State pushes Casey Gilling (37) of Minnesota Duluth to the ice during the second period on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service) Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State players fight after a play during the first period on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. (Clint Austin / Forum News Service)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bemidjipioneer.com/sports/hockey/7232059-MENS-HOCKEY-Bemidji-State-loses-tie-game-and-series-in-3rd-period-to-Minnesota-Duluth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos