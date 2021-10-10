Citys Jennifer wins State TT bronze





Chief correspondent: City’s promising paddler Jennifer Varghese left the disappointment of missing the podium in the Dhule competition and captured a bronze medal in the recently held 83rd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship in Nashik. By competing in the Open Women’s category, Jennifer, who is already 13, has made her mark and secured third place in the four-day State Meet that recently concluded. After missing a podium in the U-19 group, Jennifer made sure she didn’t slip this time. At Dhule, Jennifer had competed in three age categories but failed to win a single medal after losing some exciting matches. However, she left all disappointments behind and the Center Point School, Katol Road, student qualified for the Table Tennis Federation of India’s North Zone Championship to be held in Mohali and Panchkula. Jennifer’s top eight finishes in the U-15, U-19 and women’s group helped book the berth for the zonal encounters. In the 83rd State Championship in Nashik, Jennifer was placed third in the U-19 girls’ singles category and was not placed in the women’s group. In the U-19 last eight game, Jennifer suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat to Suburban District TT Association’s Vidhi Shah. Despite losing in the U-19, Jennifer stunned everyone in the women’s category, beating seventh seed Manasi Chiplunkar of Mumbai City 4-2 and medaling Nagpur. In the semi-finals, however, Jennifer went down fighting Vidhi Shah in exciting seven matches 3-4. Jennifer’s coach Ujwal Wani was pleased with her overall show. RESULTS: Women’s Singles (QF): Jennifer Varghese bt Manasi Chiplunkar (MCD) 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9; Semifinals: Vidhi Shah (TST) with Jennifer Varghese 11-13, 12-14, 11-4, 12-10, 10-12, 11-9, 11-9. U-19 Singles (QF): Vidhi Shah (TST) bt Jennifer Varghese 5-11, 10-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.

