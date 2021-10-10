Iowa’s Vintage Kirk Ferentz Effort Drives PSU Win

IOWA CITY, Iowa – When they build the Kirk Ferentz Museum of Fundamental Football here – in a drab but sensible building, on the corner of Straight and Narrow – they should dedicate an entire wing to Iowa’s 23-20 win over Penn State Saturday. This was a Louvre-quality exhibit of every basic building block that made Ferentz a Hall of Fame coach.

A display on field position is mandatory. Put Tory Taylor’s five punters holding the Nittany Lions within their own 15-yard line—three within five—on an endless video loop. Taylor has an NIL deal for shirts that read ‘punt is winning’, and the Australian has picked the right program to launch that clothing line. The student section chanted “MVP” to the gambler during this match, and let’s just say you don’t hear that anywhere else on a fall Saturday than here.

In an era where coaches often feel compelled to go for the fourth time on the side of the opposing midfielder, Ferentz flexes his teeth and sends the kicking team on their way. Again and again. He’s been doing this for 23 years now and it continues to work, so he continues to do it. Then he watches his punter wedge sand into the air that will cover his gunners, and the opposition will be thrust into a hole.

Jeffrey Becker/US TODAY Sports

There must also be an indication on the ball protection. You can hang this quote from Ferentz on the wall in gold letters: “I’m a bad statist and I always have been because I really don’t care about them that much. Except turnover, takeaways.” Iowa is the most ball-hawking team in America, taking it away from Penn State four times on Saturday and bringing the season total to 20. The Hawkeyes now have 16 interceptions in six games, the most in the nation by far. They are generally plus-15 in revenue margin, a huge advantage in the statistical category that most directly affects winning and losing.

Penn State’s first game of the game was a pass, and Iowa intercepted it to set up a field goal. Penn State’s third drive of the game ended in an Iowa deep ball interception in the end zone. A third Penn State possession of the first half ended in a pick. And then the Hawkeyes made the game ice cold with a fourth interception in the closing minutes. Cornerback Matt Hankins, who had the latter pick, said the secondary calls themselves the “Dough Boys.” Why? “The ball is the money.”

Also devote a lot of museum space to the virtues of defense. If Iowa doesn’t take the ball away, it just stuffs the opponent’s attacks. Penn State’s 20 points are the most the Hawkeyes have allowed in a game this season. They finished second in the nation on Saturday by scoring a D with 11.6 points per game. They gave up just 287 yards in total, the least of the Nittany Lions in a game since November 2019. “Nobody really cares about defense these days,” said Ferentz, who echoed his 66-year-old in every way. “… If you play defense, you have a chance. I don’t care what sport it is.”

It was a defensive play that turned this game around, a hit by linebacker Jack Campbell on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford early in the second quarter. (“Good hit, good aggressive play,” Ferentz noted.) Armed with a pass-intensive game plan, Clifford led the Nittany Lions on three scoring runs in their first five possessions, giving them a 17-3 lead. But the last of those rides ended with Clifford rising cautiously after that goal, going to the locker room for evaluation and never playing again.

At that point, Penn State had thrown 146 yards and Clifford had run three times for 36 yards and a touchdown. Without him, the Lions’ attack completely melted under backup QB Ta’Quan Roberson. It was a horror show. Roberson threw only 34 yards on 21 tries and Penn State scored just three points on his last 10 possessions.

Save some space in the museum for penalties. Iowa is heading into a 14th straight season in which he draws fewer flags on himself than on his opponents. On Saturday, Penn State’s collective nervous breakdown after Roberson took over the quarterback led to eight false start penalties. Give credit to the raging Kinnick Stadium crowd for increasing the pressure the offense clearly felt. “That’s the loudest noise I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Logan Lee, the Iowa defensive tackle.

While those false starts are only five yards penalties, they constantly put the Lions behind the chains and that mattered given the challenges Clifford had left the game with. In every possession in which Penn State made a false start, the drive ended with no points. Iowa, meanwhile, only had three penalties for 27 yards until Hankins was called up for unsportsmanlike conduct after celebrating his game-sealing interception.

And leave some space on a wall for an exhibition celebrating the running game. Ferentz believes in the power of transference, even when the game turns more towards passing. He believes in transfers when they are unproductive for a long time, such as on Saturdays. Tyler Goodson got a season high of 25 carries reaching just 88 yards, but Iowa’s undying dedication to the run made Penn State commit to stopping it. And that opened the pass play that won the game for the Hawkeyes.

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register/USA TODAY NETWORK

Trailing 20-16, Iowa’s patient adherence to field position football led to a Penn State point being caught on the Nittany Lions’ 43-yard line. On the first down, quarterback Spencer Petras handed Goodson, who sucked in the bottom layer of the defense. As Petras rolled to the right, receiver Nico Ragaini came out of the slot and broke his route sharply to the left sideline. Petras stopped and delivered an attack, and Ragaini ducked for the pylon for the landing.

“We’ve been working on it all week,” Petras said. “We kept it in the back pocket for a big moment. We were called at the right time.”

Put all that stuff in the Penn State 2021 Wing of the Ferentz Museum of Fundamental Football. And copy the illuminated words in the tunnel outside the Hawkeyes dressing room: “Tough” on one wall and “Smart” on the other. Building blocks stuff.

This is what you won’t see in the museum, but it’s a factor in just about every special season a team has ever had: luck. If Clifford doesn’t get injured, it’s very likely that Iowa will lose this game — and maybe lose handily. But a team can make its own luck, and punching the opposing quarterback is part of that.

Still: Petras is functional, not great. He started this game by completing one of his first nine passes. If Iowa gets into a game where its opponent can actually score, it will struggle to match points. It may take a while for that to happen, like the regular season finale against Nebraska or the Big Ten championship game, but eventually it will happen.

This Iowa team is quite similar to the 2015 team, a low frills/low thrills bunch that somehow navigated the regular season 12-0 before losing a dramatic Big Ten title game to the state of Michigan. Those Hawkeyes didn’t come to light until they got to the Rose Bowl and were destroyed by Stanford and Christian McCaffrey, 45-16, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.

Could this team get this far simply by excelling in the old-school basics? Could be. And if so, there could be a similar fee. But for now, the Hawkeyes are perfectly content to excel in the base while their opponents self-destruct. Ferentz, the guru of basic football, loves to make the most of his abilities, such as the word “Iowa” itself, which takes three syllables out of four letters.

More College Football Coverage:

• Rattler, Williams and the NIL Impact of Red River Thriller

• Franklin: Angry injuries are not good for college football

• Great moments of disrespect for Gridiron