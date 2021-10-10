Mixed results as Cippenham’s Veterans’ League teams return to the table – Photo 1 of 1





Cippenham’s Hari Gehlot — Cippenham Table Tennis Club produced mixed results in the first weekend of the Veterans British League as more players returned to competitive action, writes Ben Hart. While the first men’s team performed well and are in second place in Division 1B, the second men’s team and the women’s team are bottom in their respective competitions. The first men’s team kicked off their weekend with a crunch game against current league leaders Foresters. Despite some impressive performances, most notably from Martin Adams and Hari Gehlot who threatened to upset England number four Ritchie Venner, the team fell to a 5-1 defeat. The result meant that a further defeat over the weekend would rule out any real chance of promotion. The team responded perfectly with a 6-0 clean sweep of Norwich and a 5-1 win over Crawley. Adams lost his first game of the weekend on Sunday morning, but teammates Gehlot and Trott rallied to make a 5-1 comeback. Cippenham had to settle for a draw in the last game of the weekend against Lilleshall. Despite trailing 2-0 and 3-2, the squad recovered to secure a potentially crucial point. Cippenham is three points behind Foresters for the final weekend. Promotion can only be secured if Cippenham can take revenge on the table toppers. The second men’s team had a tough weekend, with only one point from five games. This came against Norwich City thanks to an impressive play from Samson Bekele. The women’s team found it equally difficult and was hampered by the loss of key personnel due to Covid. Despite Mary Heffernan’s best efforts, the team lost their Saturday games 4-2, 5-1, 5-1. There was success on Sunday morning against Ellenborough 2, but they let the win slip away in the final game of the weekend against Billwood.

