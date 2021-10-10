Post-game comments: Rutgers – Michigan State University Athletics

Sports
With the 31-13 victory over Rutgers, Michigan State improved to 6-0. . . it marks the ninth time in school history that Michigan State has started 6-0 (1913, 1951, 1952, 1965, 1966, 1999, 2010, 2015, 2021). . . the Spartans are also 3-0 in Big Ten action for the first time since 2017.
MSU is now 9-4 all-time against Rutgers, including a 7-1 in Big Ten action. . . the Spartans improved to 5-1 against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, including 4-0 in Big Ten play.
OFFENCE
Saturday marked the first time in Michigan State program history that individuals with a 300-yard passing game, 200-yard rushing game and 200-yard received in the same game. . . overall, MSU is only the fifth team in FBS history to achieve that feat. The other times it happened are listed below:
-San Diego State, Billy Blanton (328 passes), George Jones (208 rushing) and Will Blackwell (210 receiving) vs. New Mexico, Nov 4, 1995 (San Diego State won, 38-29)
-Pittsburgh, John Thurman (332 passes), Kevan Barlow (209 rushing) and Antonio Bryant (222 receiving) vs. Boston College, October 21, 2000 (Pittsburgh won, 42-26)
-Wisconsin, Jim Sorgi (380 passes), Dwayne Smith (207 rushing) and Lee Evans (258 receiving) vs. Michigan State, Nov. 15, 2003 (Wisconsin won, 56-21)
-Oklahoma State, Zac Robinson (320 passes), Kendall Hunter (210 rushing) and Dez Bryant (235 receiving) vs. Houston, September 6, 2008 (Oklahoma St. won, 56-37)
Kenneth Walker IIIs 94-yard TD run in the third quarter was the longest rush in school history, improving to a 90-yard by Lynn Chandnois vs. Arizona in 1949. . . it was also the longest offensive game of scrimmage in school history, topping 93 yards from Tony Banks to Nigea Carter vs. Indiana in 1994.
Walker finished Saturday’s game with 24 carries for 233 yards, marking his second 200-yard outing of the season and the second most behind his 264 yards vs. Northwestern (9/3/21). . . Saturday was Walker’s second consecutive 100-yard rushing outing and his fourth in six games this season.
Jalen Nailor’s 65-yard TD pass-play and Walker’s 94-yard TD run give MSU’s four one-play drives this season, joining 1-play, 75-yards on Walker’s 75-yard run to open the Northwestern game (3/ /21), and a 75-meter pass from Payton Thorne until Jayden Reed to open the Youngstown State game (21/11/21). . . MSU had three scoring drives under 1:00 on Saturday, as the Spartans now have eight scoring drives under 1:00 this season, with at least one in every game except vs. miami.
Walker has at least one TD in four out of six games and nine overall in the season. . . the 24 wears equal Walker’s second most wears this season, matching last week’s 24 vs. Western Kentucky and behind his season-high 27 in Miami (9/18/21). . . Walker’s 94-yard run was his second-longest overall of his career, as he had a 96-yarder during his career at Wake Forest vs. Rice (9/6/19), which was also a school record.
Walker’s 94-yard run was the longest rush in the history of SHI Stadium overall by a player at home or visitor, beating the previous record of 91 yards set by Mohamed Sanu of Rutgers vs. Tulane in 2010.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor’s four first-half catches for 208 yards topped the SHI Stadium single-game receiving record by a visiting player of 207 yards held by Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh in 2003.
Nailor’s career-high 221 receiving yards on five catches was the sixth 200-yard receiving yards in game school history. . . Nailor’s best three receiving TDs in the career equaled a school record for the 11th time, most recently done by Cody White in 2019, also at Rutgers. . . the three TDs marked his second multi-TD outing this season, joining two vs. Miami (9/18/21) and his third career multi-TD game at Penn State (2020).
MSU had four scoring plays over 60 yards in the season on Saturday, with the pair’s 63-yard TD passes, along with the 65-yard TD pass from Payton Thorne until Jalen Nailor in the first and second quarter, then Kenneth Walker IIIs 94-yard rushing TD in the third quarter. . . the Spartans now have six scoring passes over 50 yards this season, with four pass plays, along with a 75-yard scoring pass and an 85-yard pass from Thorne to Jayden Reed vs. Youngstown State (9/11/21), and two rushing scores, along with a 75-yard rush by Walker vs. Northwestern (3/9/21).
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne threw for a career-high 339 yards on 16-of-27 passes for three TDs, marking the second game in a row that Thorne threw for a career-best, topping last week’s 327 yards vs. Western Kentucky. . . Thorne’s three passing TDs was his third game this season with three or more scores, behind his four TDs in back-to-back games against Youngstown State (21/11) and in Miami (9/18/21). . . Saturday’s 339 passing yards were Thorne’s second consecutive 300-yard passing outing and third career 300-yard passing game, joining 325 last season vs. Penn State.
Michigan State has amassed more than 500 yards in total offenses this season in four of its six games, including 588 yards vs. rutgers.
DEFENSE
The MSU defense has commanded at least one turnover in each of its last five games with Saturday’s awkward recovery.
The Spartan defense had 4.0 sacks on Saturday, marking the fourth game in a row with at least 3.0 sacks and the fifth fastest in six games. . . the 4.0 sacks for second most this season behind season-high 7.0 sacks vs. Nebraska (9/18/21) and matching 4.0 sacks vs. Northwestern (9/3/21).
sophomore safety Darius Snow posted a career-high nine tackles, marking the second game in a row with the best tackles of his career after his five stops last week vs. western Kentucky.
Fifth Year Senior Defensive End Jacub Panasiuk registered his third consecutive game with at least 0.5 sack and fifth consecutive game with at least 0.5 TFL with 0.5 sack on Saturday. . . Panasiuk now has 7.5 loss tackles and 4.5 sacks this season, as well as 28.5 career TFLs and 13.5 career sacks, is ranked number 20 on MSU’s career TFL list and is the only one to own the number 13 on the MSU career sack list.
Redshirt Freshman Defense Gear Simeon Barrow 2.0 bags posted and he now has 2.5 bags this season. . .all have come in the last three games, with 0.5 sack vs. Nebraska (9/18/21).
Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Gear Maverick Hansen has posted at least 1.0 tackle for losses in each of three games and four of six games this season. . . Hansen also posted 1.0 sack for the second game in a row. . . Hansen now has 4.5 tackles for losses and 2.0 sacks this season.
Redshirt junior defense equipment Jacob Slade registered his first career fumble recovery with the 19-yard scoop and run.
SPECIAL TEAMS
With his 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, senior placekicker Matt Coghlin broke the record of MSU’s career field goals with his 72nd career straight split, pulling away from tying Brett Swenson (2006-09) for the record. . . Coghlin was also 4-of-4 on PATs and is now 135-of-135, currently No. 5 on MSU’s career PAT list. . . with seven points out of four PATs and one field goal Saturday, Coghlin now has 357 career points, equaling Michael Geiger (2013-16) as No. 2 on MSU’s career scoring chart.
