Even Alabama isn’t immune to college football’s disrupted machine





Earlier this year, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made a playful statement. He was asked at the Houston Touchdown Club what would be the key, other than Nick Saban retiring, to finally beat Alabama. In response, Fisher jokingly assured that his Aggies would beat the Crimson Tide with Saban still at the helm. Reporters told Saban about Fisher’s comment the next day and asked him what he thought. At golf? Saban said sarcastically, looking unconvinced that Fisher could pull off such a feat.

Five months later, the two coaches met in College Station, Texas. Fishers unranked Aggies came off two consecutive losses. Sabans Crimson Tide was undefeated at the top of the national rankings. And in front of thousands of fans at Kyle Stadium on Saturday night, Fishers’ offseason words came to fruition. Texas A&M stunned Alabama, 41-38, with a walk-off field goal, giving the Crimson Tide its first loss since November 2019 and sealing the Aggie’s biggest win of the Fisher era.

It was the Aggies’ first win over Alabama since Johnny Manziel, who sat on the sidelines of Texas A&M on Saturday, led the team past the Crimson Tide in 2012. And it was the first time one of Sabans’ former assistants (Fisher) had been an offensive coordinator under Saban in the early 2000s) defeated him. The Aggies did it with their reserve quarterback, Zach Calzada, who took over the role after starter Haynes King went down against Colorado in Week 2. Calzada completed 21 of 31 passes for 285 yards and threw three touchdowns with one interception. Late in the fourth quarter, Alabama charged from behind to take a 38-31 lead after Young found wide receiver Jameson Williams uncovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Young hit Williams on the ensuing 2-point conversion for the lead. Calzada responded by leading the Aggies easily across the field and he capped the drive with a 25-yard dime to receive Ainias Smith for the tying touchdown. Then, the Aggies defense, which appeared exhausted in the fourth after being on the field for most of the second half, got its biggest stop of the season and forced Alabama to punt.

Calzada was hit in the left knee when he released the ball on the tying touchdown, but came back into the game at Texas A&Ms next possession after briefly going into the medical tent, moving the Aggies to field goal position. He didn’t know the game was a touchdown, Fisher said of Calzada after the game. He smiled and went back inside. He was fine. And that’s what it is. That’s what football is. You rise from the canvas. You have to go play. You are, as it were, knocked off. You have to play the next piece. People don’t care. With a second left in the game, Seth Smalls snuck in through the left post, breaking Alabamas 19-game winning streak. Texas A&M put pressure on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a Heisman Trophy favorite, early and often. The Aggies defense sacked Young three times in the first half and intercepted him early in the second quarter. Texas A&M used that and a first quarter fumble by running back Brian Robinson to take a 24-10 for the half. For just a few minutes into the third quarter, it looked like Alabama was on its way to storming back for a win. After stopping a Texas A&M drive on his own 18, Alabama’s JaCorey Brooks blocked Nik Constantinous’ punt attempt, and linebacker King Mwikuta recovered that ball in the end zone before the touchdown, reducing the Aggies lead to one score.

The Crimson Tide, however, had little time to celebrate. On kickoff, Texas A&Ms Devon Achane ran the kick back for a 96-yard touchdown. Aggies’ lead swelled to 14. Then, at Alabamas next possession, Young found Williams for a 29-yard score to bring Alabama back within a touchdown. The second quarterback finished the game with 369 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and the first loss of his young career. Alabama now waiting for the next one Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll to see how far it will fall, giving fans new fodder for arguments leading to the first College Football Playoff rankings later this season. And Texas A&M will certainly be in the media poll, where it was before losses to Arkansas and the state of Mississippi. We can be special if we allow ourselves, Fisher said on the CBS broadcast after the game, his voice cracking and Texas A&M fans racing after him.

