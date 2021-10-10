Uvaldeans will receive Alice in bi-district tennis tomorrow





The Uvalde High School tennis team will host the Alice Coyotes in a two-district tennis competition tomorrow afternoon. Dual team play between UHS and Alice will begin at the Terri Rambie Tennis Complex at 1:00 PM. The Uvaldeans are the District 29-4A team tennis champions. Alice is the fourth-placed team from District 30-4A. The winner of the Uvalde-Alice bi-district match will go on to play the winner between Port Isabel and Hidalgo Early College in Area action. Coach Terri Rambies Coyotes and Lobos, 15-5 for the season, will join the league tomorrow after dual-team action against San Antonio Marshall and Eagl ePass Winn yesterday, and dual-team play against Killeen Friday afternoon at the Rambie Complex. As we’ve gone through the season, our players have really gotten better every day, and that’s what we want, said coach Rambie. They performed well and we just want to get better. By playing Killeen, Marshall and Winn, we hope to be ready to take on Alice Monday, Rambie said. We’ve had a pretty good season so far and we’re looking forward to more success. Results from those two matches and results from a Friday matchup between UHS and Killeen will be reported in the following Thursday’s edition of the Uvalde Leader-News. In dual-team play last Monday, the Uvaldeans beat the Floresville Tigers and Jaguars, 19-0, at the Rambie Complex. They won all six boys’ singles, six girls’ singles, three boys’ doubles, three girls’ doubles and mixed doubles. The Uvaldeans were dominant in most games, but four went to a tie-breaker. Boys singles winners for UHS included Ty Gonzalez, Colton Gaston, Jack Brock, Jacob Flores, Hector Lopez and Jonathon Garcia. The winners in the girls’ singles for Uvalde were Allison Goggans, Elizabeth Phillips, Hope Dube Reagan Dodson Joana Reyes and Zoe Faust. UHS winners in the boys’ doubles were Jack Brock and Colton Gaston, Jacob Flores and Hector Lopez, and Jonathon Garcia and Armando Garcia. In the girls’ doubles, the winners were Elizabeth Phillips and Hope Dube, Allison Goggans and Reagan Dodson, and Joana Reyes and Victoria Reyes. Ty Gonzales and Michelle Miller teamed up to win in mixed doubles. In other bi-district actions with district teams, Hondo will pit Kingsville, Devine will take on Corpus Christi Calallen and Crystal City will take on District 30-4A champion Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway. UHS’s portion of the regional bracket included TM, Crystal City and Raymondville.

