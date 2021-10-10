Sports
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Hockey is great for Odessa
I want to start by giving you the history of how I became an avid hockey supporter. I hope this will highlight how unique ice hockey is to our area. I grew up in a small town in West Texas where there were only three sports: soccer, basketball, and track and field. I had no idea what ice hockey was about until college. After graduation, I moved back to West Texas and the Permian Basin to continue my career. I found out there was a hockey team in, of all places, Odessa, Texas. I attended my first hockey game and was instantly hooked to the exclusion of all other sports. I discovered that the Jackalopes have a youth organization and I enrolled my sons in hockey when they were 4 and 5 years old. They are naturals on the ice, love the sport and are constantly improving their skills. My youngest son told his grandmother that he didn’t think he could live without hockey. Now that my sons are 13 and 14 years old, we may lose the ability to continue developing youth hockey and may lose it altogether in Odessa.
Ice hockey exists in Odessa because the Jackalopes organization partnered with the county to have an ice rink in the County Coliseum. While grateful for the partnership, unfortunately this limits ice availability to only during hockey season. This limited availability is due to other provincial events taking precedence. Fortunately, the shopping center near us had an ice rink. The Jackalopes organization and youth hockey program had been given access to this rink for training and youth tournaments when the Colosseum ice was unavailable. Youth hockey continues to grow in our hot, dry area. Hockey has proven to be a strong, positive influence, helping these young athletes develop into well-rounded, mature adults. I have seen my sons love the sport and improve their skills. They both hope to continue playing hockey in the future. My youngest son idolizes Wayne Gretzky. Whenever he has a school project about a famous person, he always choose Wayne Gretzky for the report card. He even tucks his jersey into his pads the same way Wayne does. Several coaches have indicated that he has a lot of talent and potential and is one of the best hockey players in the state of Texas in his age group. If this is true, I always want to be able to give him every opportunity to develop further. I am very proud that not only can he play a sport that he loves, but also has the potential to continue his dream of playing in the NHL.
Odessa, Texas is in its 25th year of having a hockey team. Unfortunately, this year we are faced with the possibility of losing hockey. The mall’s ice cream factory is broken. Currently there is no ice for team training. The mall has decided not to replace the ice cream factory and will shut down the ice rink. Additionally, ice is not available at the County Coliseum during the summer and early fall due to previously scheduled events. It’s hard to have a program that will continue to develop and grow our youth hockey organization with ice only available for teaching 3 to 5 months a year when the county puts it in the Coliseum for our NAHL team. I am afraid that this will have a significant negative effect on the youth organisation.
The Jackalopes organization has been a strong member of this community for 25 years and has helped develop the children of our community into strong successful members of this great city. It is now time for the community to come together and show our support. We must now, individually, businesses and companies that this area has supported for so many years come together as a unified community to help the Jackalopes meet the need for a permanent ice pack – not only for hockey organization development and growth, but also for the community enjoyment of public skating, parties, figure skating and coaching classes, and even the potential development of newer sports like curling. This is a great opportunity for us to support our city and help keep ice sports in West Texas. Odessa had the potential to lead the area and be a powerhouse in ice sports. Let’s keep ice hockey a permanent institution in the Permian Basin and West Texas.
Please contact the Odessa Jackalopes office for any question and any support you can provide.
Steve Wade
Odessa
