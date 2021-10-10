how running can boost mental well-being

Aside from weight loss and a host of other physical benefits, running can also help reduce anxiety and improve one’s mood, as well as instill a sense of accomplishment and confidence, five UAE residents and Asics tell Frontrunners the national.

Here are their stories:

Khulood Ibrahim, social media and influencer specialist and personal trainer

Like many women, I have always been mindful of body image. I was overweight for most of my life and was bullied at school and suffered from bulimia. I still get bullied on social media for not having the perfect body, whatever that is!

I’ve been into fitness and sports since I was 13, but the fact is, hardly any of us look like the models in magazines. Running has changed the way I view myself. I ran five to ten minutes before my workout. One day I woke up and decided to skip the gym and go for a longer run, about 30 minutes. I became addicted to the euphoria that running gave me. The mood boost after a run makes me feel unstoppable and ready to take on the day.

Valerie Fagerholt-Ramadan, Boutique Manager

Valerie Fagerholt-Ramadan: ‘Whatever life throws at me, I have a tried and true way of keeping myself strong’. Photo: Asics

I started running when I was 19, on a cold and rainy autumn day in Denmark. An avid equestrian since my early childhood, I had stopped riding due to various living conditions. It wasn’t easy to start running and I struggled to run even one block, but I was determined to keep going because I wanted to lose weight. This was back before all the running gadgets came along, and I would just hold my heavy Sony Walkman in my hand.

I started slowly, week after week, until suddenly I could hold on for 20 minutes in one sitting. I was amazed at my progress. A few months later, I signed up for my first 5K race, a cancer charity run. Before moving to Dubai, I participated in charity races in my area for breast cancer, AIDS and Down syndrome. Fast-forward to 2001 when I moved to Lebanon, and started long term races that included a 10K, half marathon and finally a marathon, all in the spirit of raising charitable funds for Childrens Cancer Center and Braveheart in Beirut.

But running has not only been a way for me to help others, it has always been a lifeline for me mentally as well. The chance to clear my head with running has helped me through some major challenges, including when I left an unhappy marriage and my life was turned upside down for a while. I now know that no matter what life throws at me, I have a tried and true way to keep myself focused, strong, and healthy.

Jola Chudy, communication advisor

Running reminds Jola Chudy of ‘a self she temporarily lost: energetic, passionate, focused and tenacious’. Photo: Asics

I am in my 40s and fitness was never a part of my life. Three years ago I could barely run a mile. With a career spanning two decades as editor-in-chief, the only run I did was between airport lounges and customer meetings. Running proved to be a lifeline as juggling full-time work with a toddler took an increasing toll on my mental well-being. Running was a form of therapy for me, transforming and empowering. I started with an app and then teamed up with local running coach Lee Harris.

Completing my first half marathon of under two hours in 2020 reminded me of a momentarily misplaced self-ID: energetic, passionate, focused and tenacious. During a grueling 50km ultra-marathon in the desert in scorching heat, I rediscovered the confidence I needed to quit my job and fulfill a long-held dream of starting my own communications consultancy.

Seeing big results with small, achievable steps has been an incredibly powerful lesson for me. Whenever I feel overwhelmed or anxious, I remind myself that almost nothing is as difficult as going 49 miles over sand dunes.

Shaikh Fahad, digital specialist

Shaikh Fahad: ‘Running takes care of my mental well-being as much as my physical fitness’. Photo: Asics

I switched to running because it helps me strengthen my mental health and my internal thought processes. It clears my head and allows me to feel a sense of achievement, which in turn helps me feel productive. This is especially helpful during those moments of uncertainty that we all experience. I like to say that exercise is an antidepressant and it’s free. Running is meditation in a movement.

Men’s mental health is something that has been swept under the rug for too long. It wasn’t considered socially acceptable for men to be candid about their feelings and emotions, but thankfully that’s changing. One of the benefits of running in communities is that people connect and open up to each other. During the pandemic, people were locked in their homes, many lost that connection to open up and communicate their thoughts and feelings, resulting in emotions bottled up.

I’ve learned that when I’m overwhelmed with emotions, I can’t always control it like that. It’s important to make sure that emotions or negative thoughts don’t consume you, and for me running, alone or with friends, is a way to maintain a stable work-life balance, socialize and care for that my mental well-being receives as much care as my physical fitness.

Ram Sadhvani, entrepreneur

Ram Sadhvani: ‘During running I often find answers to questions and I can reflect on myself, which relieves my mental load.’ Photo: Asics

I come from a family that was competitive in sports, so it has been an integral part of my life. I grew up playing badminton, squash, table tennis, basketball, swimming and football locally. At that time, running was only cross training for these sports.

Since 1996 I have run my own company specializing in electromechanical design and execution. My job involves a lot of driving, phone calls and troubleshooting in the field. At the end of a working day, exercise is a must to calm my nerves.

Over the years I discovered that running was a better remedy for stress. While running I often find answers to problems and I am able to reflect on myself, which relieves my mental load. Running also helps me eat and sleep better, and waking up from a good sleep significantly increases my cognitive awareness.

My runs have become longer and more regular. I appreciate that running doesn’t have much to do with scheduling like setting a time, booking a job, driving to a location or servicing equipment, running shoes that are nevertheless replaced periodically! This has made it a sustainable and convenient activity. I just put on my shoes and go out on my own time.

The simplicity of the activity contributed to its positive effects on my mind. It has changed my view of home and work. I look at challenges and problems more calmly and solve them, and have started to react to problems instead of reacting to them.

Updated: October 10, 2021, 8:28 AM