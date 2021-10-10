‘Not on our guard:’ Michigan fends off Nebraska’s distorted bid to go unbeaten





LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan had not fallen behind at any point this season against Nebraska until Saturday night. With their undefeated season on the line, the Wolverines pushed the pieces to their limits to win. Starting with defensive back Brad Hawkins. With the tie tied and less than two minutes to go, Nebraska had the ball and the opportunity to drive for a winning score. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez took the snap at third-and-1 and was stopped short. But Hawkins kept hitting the ball, prying it free and causing a fumble. Hawkins recovered and Michigan kicker Jake Moody scored a 39-yard field goal to keep the Wolverines undefeated with a 32-29 win in a raucous environment Saturday night. Michigan faced its first deficit of the season after the Huskers scored 22 points in the third quarter. With the crowd almost ready to push the Huskers forward, the Michigan players found a way to respond. “The vibe and the environment — it showed a lot of poise and moxie from our guys,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “No doubt they wanted to storm the field, knock down the goalposts, but not on watch from our boys tonight. That was pretty cool.” For Nebraska, it was the same old story — it fell painfully short in a game it felt could win. “I’m not going to get up here and make excuses for myself,” Martinez said. “I can’t be careless with football. I thought the game was over. I stood as I am now and I thought it was done. But despite that fact I feel a lot of responsibility and can’t play that hurt our team .” Nebraska coach Scott Frost didn’t want to talk about the duty, only saying, “Adrian is a warrior and he’s an incredible player. I’m hurting for him. I don’t know if his momentum was stopped or not. We can’t expect to see us through.” those breaks. We have to make them.” Michigan made them when it was most needed. After taking a 13-0 lead at halftime, Michigan trailed 22-19 as they headed into the fourth quarter. But Cade McNamara led a 10-play, 75-yard drive to answer. Not to be outdone, Martinez then directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive to give Nebraska back the lead. The Wolverines tied it up on the next ride – thanks in large part to a highlight hurdle from Hassan Haskins on a 50-meter run. But when Nebraska got the ball back with 3 minutes to go, the crowd rose. Frost described it this way: “I think everyone thought we were going to win this match. It wasn’t, ‘What’s going wrong?'” But in the end it was Hawkins who made the crucial play to help determine the outcome. “We practice punching the ball, stripping the ball, taking the ball out, and at that point, by punching the ball, taking the ball out, it came free,” said Hawkins. Michigan is now 6-0 for the first time since 2016, when the team started 9-0, and an open date looming. “I knew they wouldn’t back down,” Harbaugh said. “The toughness, the grit. … That was a Clint Eastwood win, and we’re going to enjoy it.”

