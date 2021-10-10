Cricket could be changing in the north of Scotland





According to Vice President Chris Blake, there is likely to be change for the North of Scotland Cricket Association in 2022. Cricket at Castle Leod..Ross County v Northern Counties..Chris Blake in the fold..Photo: Gary Anthony.. For many it was just a bonus to be able to play cricket again this summer as very little action was possible in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, with only five teams entering the Senior League, early alarm bells started ringing at Nosca, with by far the lowest number of entrants in years. So as for Nosca, they are open to any ideas to solve the problem for next season. I would be very surprised if there were no changes for next year, Blake said. To put it plainly, we can’t continue the way we did this year, so we have to change something. What we’re going to do is talk to clubs and see what we can do to make the lives of clubs better, which will result in more teams playing in the Senior League. The Senior League is our premier league and we need to strengthen it in every way we can. We can look at the start times, we can look at the divisions, and more importantly, we can look at match day whether Saturday afternoon is the best time to play cricket or if it should be a Sunday instead. There is a lot to think about and we would consider all options. Blake says all changes will be member-led as there is no point in trying new things that will lead to the same situation in years to come, and he personally believes that the differences between the Senior and Reserve League mean that changing the match day is the most important. most likely course of events. We have to look at what people want from their cricket, and we have to respond to that. We have seen the rise of The Hundred in England which has been very popular and it seems that the trend sizes are getting shorter rather than longer. Would that make it easier for players? Would it eat up their free time less? Would an earlier start help? Or, as I said, would playing on Sunday help? These are all things we’re going to look at. Would you like to comment on this article? If yes, then click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.

