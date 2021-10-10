Sports
Offensive depth Lliften hockey to weekend sweep over St. Thomas
MARQUET, I. An explosive third period lifted the Northern Michigan University hockey team to an opening weekend over the University of St. Thomas, 8-3.
Both teams skated the third period tied at three and came out strong in the opening minute of the final period, hoping to break the stalemate and turn the momentum in their favor. Junior Hank Crone did just that for the Wildcats, finding the back of the net at 1:16 of the final frame for his first goal in the green and gold and the eventual winner of the game.
Despite the final score, the first 40 minutes were a game for everyone.
A first period of four goals left the two teams 2-2 after 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats had wasted no time showing off their attacking prowess as they made six shots at the net in the opening six minutes of the game, as well as a handful of shots that narrowly missed the mark as they were sent just wide.
AJ Vanderbeck lit the lamp at 1:30 of the opening frame with assists credited on Alex Frye and Hank Crone. His first goal of the season came with a wide open net as Fryes’ first move left the UST netminder out of position with the puck alone in the crease.
UST leveled things up less than five minutes later when a Tommies forward shot the puck to the far post, beating Wildcat netminder Rico DiMatteo glove side.
Connor Marritt scored his first collegiate goal to give the Wildcats back the lead with a score at 13:18 of the period, but the Tommies tied things up with a power play goal with seconds left to make it a 2-2 game. to make.
With more than three minutes to kill on power play to start the second period, the Wildcats allowed one more UST goal and were trailing for the first time this season.
The early power play count of just 26 seconds into the frame wasn’t enough to stop the Wildcats’ offensive efforts as they got one back with Vanderbeck’s second of the night.
With everything tied up after 40 minutes of action, both teams were hungry for that next goal in the third period. The Wildcats held the lead in shots for the first two periods, marking a 26-14 while blocking 17 additional shots.
NMU returned to the ice for the third period, unwavering after their offensive troubles in the second period. Four individuals would score for the Wildcats in the final period while allowing only four shots on target.
Crones’ goal at 1:16 of the period sparked the attacking flurry of goals to follow, including another from the junior just over two minutes later, scoring one and two of his career as a Wildcat.
Trevor Cosgrove, David Keefer and Rylan Van Unen also found the back of the net in the final period of regulation to round out the night with the 8-3 final.
In 59:41 minutes, DiMatteo went through with 15 saves and improved his season record to 2-0-0 to become the first star of the game.
SCORING GAMES
- The first goal of the evening went in favor of the Wildcats when Alex Frye danced around defenders and left the puck on the goal line for AJ Vanderbeck to tap home only 1:30 in the game. Hank Crone set up the first game and picked up the secondary assist on the game.
- Connor Marritt just got his first career goal to give NMU the 2-1 lead midway through the first. The sophomore has been picked up Garrett Klees rebound and beat two defenders for the lead. Jett Jungels was also credited with an assist on the game, the first of his career.
- Last season’s leading goalscorer scored his second of the game with a power play tally to put things back in order at 3-3. He fired a shot from the top of the far circle, beating UST’s netminder in front of the goal. Ben Newhouse and Hampus Eriksson both earned assists on goal.
- Hank Crone scored the eventual game winner when he picked up a no-look pass from AJ Vanderbeck just wide of the post and fired a shot to the keeper’s left.
- Crone took 137 seconds to score his second of the night, firing a shot from just inside the far circle and beating UST’s netminder glove side. Hampus Eriksson sent the puck into the net where Vanderbeck collected the loose rebound and sent it back into the groove as Crone picked it up for the 5-3 score.
- Andre Ghantous won the defensive battle in the Wildcats zone and carried the puck on ice creating a three-for-two chance. With no firing line in sight for Ghantous, he carried the puck back to Trevor Cosgrove who skated with it for a short second before blasting one home for his first goal at NMU.
- With their power play unit on the ice, the Wildcats created the perfect scoring opportunity to make it a 7-3 game. Ben Newhouse and Hampus Eriksson stood out at the blue line, passed the puck to each other, looking for an opportunity to enter. Newhouse faked the penalty kill unit for UST far left and gave Eriksson the puck to carry deep into the attack zone where Hank Crone picked up a pass. Before wrapping the net, he sent the puck back to David Keefer who stood by the near hash and fired a top shelf shot for the seventh NMU goal of the night.
- The Wildcats rounded up the score when Vincent de Mey skated through several defenders before tripping. With the puck alone in the slot, Rylan Van Unen came in and sent a shot to the right, with the puck sliding between the UST goalkeeper glove and the left pad. Alex Frye also provided an assist on goal.
IMPORTANT STATISTICS
- Skating in his 151st straight race, Joseph Nardic now holds the NMU record for most consecutive games played in program history. He now ranks 35th all-time in games played.
- The Wildcats allowed only single-digit shots of the Tommies each period, including four in the final period before the 8-3 final. Rico DiMatteo ended the night with 15 saves on 18 shots.
- Both teams scored goals in the first minute, with a puck finding the back of the net within the first 90 seconds of each period. The Wildcats’ first goal of the evening came 1:30 into the game, while the game winner was scored at 1:16 of the third period. The Tommies also scored early, scoring a 26-second mid-frame power play goal.
- Both teams went two for five on the power play as AJ Vanderbeck and David Keefer both lit the lamp with the male advantage. Meanwhile, the Tommies scored twice on the major against the Wildcats.
- After conceding three goals in the first 20:26 game time, the Wildcats held the Tommies off the box score for the remaining two periods, with a 12 save backstop by DiMatteo.
- The self-designed transfer line had a team-high four points each on Saturday night, together accounting for more than half of the teams’ total points. Vanderbeck and Crone each had two goals and two assists in the game, while Eriksson racked up a career-high four assists. In total, NMU achieved 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists.
- The Wildcats blocked 14 shots in the game, including a team-best three of Tanner Vescio and Ben Newhouse.
- Crone led the team in shots on goal, fired six into the net and scored on 33 percent of his chances.
NEXT ONE
The Wildcats continue their home standings next week when they face the USNTDP and the University of Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.
First, NMU will welcome the U-18 team to the Berry Events Center for an demonstration game on Friday, October 15, before the Irish come to town the following evening for a non-conference game.
Puck drop for both games is set at 6:37 PM
