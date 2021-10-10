Men’s T20 World Cup: United Arab Emirates beat Ireland and win warm-up series





Andrew Balbirnie’s availability for the T20 World Cup is determined by Xray results Ireland 134-5 (20 overs): O’Brien 54, Stirling 40; Mustafa 3-23 United Arab Emirates (16.1 overs): Waseem 107*; Young 2-29 United Arab Emirates won by seven wickets Score card Mohammad Waseem’s fantastic unbeaten 107 helped the United Arab Emirates to a seven-wicket win over Ireland and a 2-1 win in their men’s T20 World Cup warm-up series in Dubai. Openers Kevin O’Brien (54) and Paul Stirling (40) put in at 85, but the Irish lost momentum and finished at 134-5. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie retired with a toe injury and is in doubt for the World Cup. Waseem hit five sixes when he made 107 in 62 balls and the UAE won 139-3. Ireland had won the first game by seven wickets, but the UAE hit back with a 64-point win on Friday. The UAE chose to field first in Sunday’s decision, but O’Brien and Stirling provided a solid platform for the Irish to put down a big total. Kevin O’Brien hit two sixes when he made 54 from 45 balls in Dubai on Sunday Balbirnie produced the next best score of 15, but he left the field unable to bear the weight and will have an X-ray later on Sunday. It leaves the main batter as a major concern for the World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 18. Rohan Mustafa took 3-23, including the O’Brien and Stirling wickets, as the Irish failed to build on a promising start. Simi Singh cleared UAE opener Chirag Suri with just seven on the board, but Waseem made sure there would be no collapse as he put the Irish charge to the sword with 14 limits to go with his five maximums. The right-hander was still close to breaking a six to take home the win as the UAE hit the target with 23 balls left. Craig Young took two wickets (2-29) for Ireland, who now play two official warm-up games in Abu Dhabi next week, starting with Papua New Guinea on Tuesday and two days later against Bangladesh.

