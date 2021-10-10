Sports
Kate Popova is changing women’s tennis culture and leading by example
Kate Popova, Lipscomb women’s tennis co-captain since her junior year, has received many personal achievements and accolades since joining the team five years ago.
Born in Ukraine, Popova played the No. 1 in singles since she was a freshman, had a winning record in ASUN game every year and achieved first-team All-ASUN status three times.
Popova credits her team for helping her stay motivated and remain a leader.
I want to win at the end of the day, and I really want to win the conference before I leave, Popova said.
This team works really hard and keeps you motivated to get better every day.
Women’s head coach Jamie Aid praises the leadership Popova has brought to the team and the dynamics she has created in it.
There are a lot of standards that are more or less driven by the team, and our captains have brought that together, Aid said.
We have a team full of girls from all over the world and Kate has done a great job making the culture of the team feel like a family.
Co-captain of the team Maddox Bandy also lives with Popova and considers her one of her best friends. Maddox has known Popova since she joined Lipscomb and has seen how her leadership skills have transformed the team culture into what it is today.
It’s great to be team captains with her because she pulls her own weight and isn’t overbearing in any way on any of the players, Bandy said.
She’s also our number 1 player on the team – which I think is really inspiring to all the other players with her playing ability – but she’s so honest and friendly and genuinely cares about how the team is doing.
“She is a born leader.
Many of the women’s tennis players come from different countries, including Popova, originally from Donetsk, Ukraine. Popova said the dynamics are completely different because she has never played with a team before.
I was used to traveling with my mom and coach, playing alone before coming to Lipscomb, Popova said.
Coming here and playing with a team has changed a lot, the way I felt on the pitch, the way I practiced and how I performed.
Co-captain and Popova’s roommate Bandy also found it eye-opening to meet someone from another country.
I feel like as Americans we don’t know how different it is outside the country and what they are like,” Bandy said. “And with Kate as one of my best friends, it opened my eyes to be very grateful for what I grew up with and it has given me insight into the different cultures around the world.
Popova also likes the multicultural aspect of the team and says this is one of the things she will miss most when her years with Lipscomb finally come to an end.
We have such a diverse team, with teammates from all over the world, it’s a bit surreal talking to them all at once.
Popova and the women’s tennis team have two more tournaments later this month before resuming their season in January.
Sources
2/ http://luminationnetwork.com/kate-popova-changing-womens-tennis-culture-leading-by-example/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]