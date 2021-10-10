Kate Popova is changing women’s tennis culture and leading by example

Kate Popova, Lipscomb women’s tennis co-captain since her junior year, has received many personal achievements and accolades since joining the team five years ago.

Born in Ukraine, Popova played the No. 1 in singles since she was a freshman, had a winning record in ASUN game every year and achieved first-team All-ASUN status three times.

Popova credits her team for helping her stay motivated and remain a leader.

I want to win at the end of the day, and I really want to win the conference before I leave, Popova said.

This team works really hard and keeps you motivated to get better every day.

Women’s head coach Jamie Aid praises the leadership Popova has brought to the team and the dynamics she has created in it.

There are a lot of standards that are more or less driven by the team, and our captains have brought that together, Aid said.

We have a team full of girls from all over the world and Kate has done a great job making the culture of the team feel like a family.

Co-captain of the team Maddox Bandy also lives with Popova and considers her one of her best friends. Maddox has known Popova since she joined Lipscomb and has seen how her leadership skills have transformed the team culture into what it is today.

It’s great to be team captains with her because she pulls her own weight and isn’t overbearing in any way on any of the players, Bandy said.

She’s also our number 1 player on the team – which I think is really inspiring to all the other players with her playing ability – but she’s so honest and friendly and genuinely cares about how the team is doing.

“She is a born leader.

Many of the women’s tennis players come from different countries, including Popova, originally from Donetsk, Ukraine. Popova said the dynamics are completely different because she has never played with a team before.

I was used to traveling with my mom and coach, playing alone before coming to Lipscomb, Popova said.

Coming here and playing with a team has changed a lot, the way I felt on the pitch, the way I practiced and how I performed.

Co-captain and Popova’s roommate Bandy also found it eye-opening to meet someone from another country.

I feel like as Americans we don’t know how different it is outside the country and what they are like,” Bandy said. “And with Kate as one of my best friends, it opened my eyes to be very grateful for what I grew up with and it has given me insight into the different cultures around the world.

Popova also likes the multicultural aspect of the team and says this is one of the things she will miss most when her years with Lipscomb finally come to an end.

We have such a diverse team, with teammates from all over the world, it’s a bit surreal talking to them all at once.

Popova and the women’s tennis team have two more tournaments later this month before resuming their season in January.