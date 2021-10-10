Tomsk Educational Center Heralds Jewish Renewal





Deep in Siberia, Russia, the city of Tomsk has long been home to a storied Jewish past. With the inauguration of the new children’s cultural and educational center on September 12, the city’s Jewish community celebrated a bright future. The new center, which stands next to the Tomsk Choral Synagogue, features twenty-five thousand square meters of modern facilities, making it the largest Jewish educational center east of the Ural Mountains. The center hosts a kindergarten and preschool groups for up to fifty children. In addition, approximately two hundred local children of all ages will use the facility to learn Russian, English and Hebrew in addition to IT, social studies, chess, drama and music. It is the only building in Tomsk that offers modern amenities such as a robotic laboratory, pottery workshop and table tennis. For the time being, these programs remain far from maximum capacity and registration is open to local municipal school children. The opening ceremony in September marked the first significant new construction in a Jewish community that only recently regained ownership of the historic synagogues from the Russian government. The date of the ceremony marked the one hundred and twentieth anniversary of the founding of one of these synagogues, the Choral Synagogue, which is adjacent to the center. The memories carried in the walls of the synagogue tell a story that has made the city of Tomsk a symbol to Russian Jewry’s determination to remain Jewish against all odds. Many of the Jews who found themselves in remote, icy Tomsk and who founded the Choral Synagogue in 1902 were former cantonists. Under the cantonist decree of Tsar Nicholas I of 1827, Jewish boys at the age of eight were ripped from their parents’ arms and forced into brutal cantonist military schools. There, Russian sergeants did their best to deprive the young men of their Jewish identity. Jewish cantonists were generally recruited younger and made to serve longer terms than other recruits, with the implicit goal of assimilating them into Imperial Russian society. While nearly a third of these boys capitulated to increasingly evil pressures to abandon their fathers’ religion, many more clung resolutely to their Judaism. Bolshevik authorities confiscated both of the city’s synagogues after the rise of communism. After spending the Soviet era as a courthouse, the Choral Synagogue was finally returned to the Jewish community by Russian officials in 1999. After a long restoration process, the synagogue was finally reopened in 2010 under the direction of the local Chabad representative Rabbi Levy Kaminetzky. Now about three hundred members of the congregation gather there for the high holidays, while Jewish life in the city is flourishing again. The opening of the children’s cultural and educational center marks an important milestone for the legendary community. About a hundred local city officials, supporters and local residents gathered to celebrate the occasion. Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar flew three thousand miles from Moscow to attend the ceremony, and ritually attached a mezuzah to the center doorpost. Speaking to a solid crowd, Rabbi Lazar was surprised to see so many supporters coming at a time when most people are thinking twice before leaving home due to the pandemic. “Seeing so many people coming today is a sign that this center is not only needed, but has been a long wait,” he said. Rabbi Alexander BorodaPresident of the Russian Federation of Jewish Communities, praised the ethical education the school will provide. “Creating a platform for traditional education, especially when morality and ethics are top priorities, is the best possible investment in our children’s future.” “This is about restoring a Jewish future for the community of Tomsk,” Rabbi said. Kaminestzky. “Ninety years ago, the community here had a synagogue and a school for their children. We are now bringing back a Jewish future for the children of Tomsk.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lubavitch.com/tomsk-educational-center-heralds-jewish-renewal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos