Golf Central Men: SEC Match Play Championship





Just four days after the close of the spring opening tournament, the Tennessee men’s golf team returns to action and travels to Birmingham for the SEC Match Play Championship. The first event of its kind runs from Sunday through Tuesday. All 14 SEC schools will compete in a match play “single-elimination” format. Sunday consists of 36 holes of match play, with 18 holes played on Monday and Tuesday. Every team is guaranteed to play matches every day, even if they are eliminated en route to Tuesday’s final. Tennessee is the No. 3 seeded team in the East and is about to tee off Sunday’s opening round against Missouri at 10:40 a.m. ET. The Vols are coming off their season opener at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, where they tied for fourth place as a team in the nationally televised tournament. Spencer Cross (T-4e) and Tyler Johnson (8th) both finished individually in the top 10. THE LINE UP OF THE VOLS

Spencer Cross Tennessee’s top finisher at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Cross shot all three rounds under par for the week, finishing 7-under overall his best score relative to par since the 2019 Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Fourth place marked his fifth career in the top five. Tyler Johnson Johnson shot under par all three rounds of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and put together a score of four under for three rounds. Johnson’s eighth-place finish marks the ninth top-10 finish of his career, while his 4-underscore is his best score relative to par since he shot 6-under and won the 2019 Intercollegiate at the Grove. Hunter Wolcott Tennessee’s batting average leader last season (71.33) and a second-team All-SEC roster, Wolcott shot two counts and finished 34th at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Bryce Lewis Coming off a second season in which he averaged 71.56 strokes (the third best single-season mark in the history of the program), Lewis opened his season with a 34th-place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Cade Russell Russell, a Knoxville native, is about to make his Tennessee debut. A graduate of the Christian Academy of Knoxville, Russell came to UT in the class of 2019 as the #2 ranked player in the state of Tennessee according to Junior Golf Scoreboard. COURSE INFORMATION Shoal Creek Golf Club | Birmingham, Alaska. | Par 72 | 7,400 meters Designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1977, Shoal Creek was ranked as the number 50 golf course in the country in 2010 by Golf Digest. Notably, the course has hosted the PGA Championship in 1984 and 1990, the US Amateur in 1986, and the US Junior Amateur in 2008. It also hosted the US Women’s Open in 2018.

