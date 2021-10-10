Courier News Area Big Central Player of the Week Vote for Week 6





Lots of great individual performances grace another round of great games and important wins in Week 6. Here are the nominees for this Weeks Courier News area Big Central Conference Football Player of the Week. The Courier News area includes all of Somerset and Hunterdon counties and the westernmost teams in Union County. You can vote until 12 noon on Thursday. Candidates selected by Simeon Pincus. ALEX BENITEZ Montgomery Senior The Cougars finally got into the victory column, with Franklin leading 28-13 Friday night, and their senior three-year starter was all over the field as usual. Benitez rushed 22 times for 71 yards per touchdown, while the program leader went over the 2,000-yard career. He also caught five passes for 71 yards, threw a 16-yard touchdown, recorded 12 tackles, including two for losses, and kicked four extra points. MEDIA BLITZ: Complete Big Central Conference Week 6 Football Scoreboard and Story Links PLAYER OF THE WEEK: North Plainfields Taeshaun Mallard was the Week 5 Courier News Footballer of the Week WILL DIXON Hillsborough Senior The University of Akron’s bet quietly served as another major reason for yet another Raiders win, this 28-7 at Westfield on Saturday. The tight end/defensive lineman registered five tackles and four sacks on D, caught three passes for 20 yards and served as the main blocker in both Hillsborough’s hasty touchdowns. NICK GLUCKSMAN North Hunterdon Senior The Lions had a back impact running the ball during Norths 42-0 hammering JF Kennedy, and also had a big impact in the defensive secondary in the shutout win. Glucksman went for 92 yards and two scores from the backfield and grabbed a pass as North Hunterdon won for the third time in four outings. SHAWN PURCELL Manville Junior The Mustangs continued their great campaign, this time in a 35-12 win over Spotswood and their junior running back/cornerback had a big hand in dominance. Purcell rushed 21 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns, including one on a 71-yard run, adding a 31-yard touchdown catch to the win. The junior also chipped in three tackles and one pass defense in his teams win. SHERROD SHAKEER Bound Brook Senior The Crusaders scored a huge 21-20 win over South River on Saturday to break the Rams three-game winning streak and Bound Brook’s own three-game slide, with the receiver/defender making a big impact on both sides of the ball. Tedder caught eight passes for 125 yards, including what turned out to be quarterback Patrick LePoidevin’s game-winning 46-yard touchdown throw. The senior also grabbed an interception, defending a pass in the last game of the first half to thwart a certain South River TD that would have given the Rams a lead at halftime. NICK VENETTON South Hunterdon Senior The Eagles kept rolling, winning their fourth in a row, and it was the senior receiver/defensive back who had much of the action during Saturday’s 28-6 tops at Roselle Park. Venettone caught three passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the win, adding another score on a three-yard run. He also helped with two tackles. Simeon Pincus can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN POLL CLOSES Thursday at 12:00 pm IF POLL NOT SHOWN, PLEASE REFRESH THE PAGE!

