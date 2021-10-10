Men’s hockey fights in final game against Omaha





Next game: University of the Sacred Heart 22-10-2021 | 7:30 p.m. EST ABC 7 Bangor/WPXT Portland 103.9FM, 101.3FM, 95.1FM, 100.5FM, 1450AM, 1310AM OMAHA, Nebraska — The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team was defeated 5-3 by the #17/#15 University of Nebraska in Omaha on Saturday night at the Baxter Arena, 5-3. First goal (1-0 UNO): After the Black Bears were called up for an early penalty, the Mavericks struck in the power play. Chayse Primeau picked up a one-timer from a pass from Taylor Ward. Two minutes into the first period, Maine trailed by a goal. Second goal (1-1): Seven minutes later, Grant Hebert tied the Saturday night match at one goal apiece. freshman defender David Breazeale started the scoring opportunity with a pass forward to Tristan Poissant . The forward, who was added to the lineup just before the game, found the newly minted Black Bear, Grant Hebert . The transfer did the rest, bringing the non-conference match-up to one. Third goal (2-1 UNO): Less than two minutes later, Omaha took another one-goal lead. Kevin Conley lit the lamp just after the squads returned to the ice after the under 12 minute media timeout. With just over half of the period remaining, Maine trailed again. Fourth goal (2-2): Adam Dawe tied the series final on two goals for each side four minutes into the second period. Nolan Renwick flipped the ice with a strong pass to Jakub Sirota on the blue line. The veteran defender found an unmarked Dawe. The senior did the rest, scoring Maine’s first power play goal of the short season. Fifth goal (3-2 Maine): The Black Bears took their first lead of the night when Brad Morrissey made quick work of defending Omaha. Lynden Breen began the scoring opportunity with a touch pass to freshman Breazeale. The freshman, who scored his first career point earlier in the game, found Morrissey. The long-haired attacker ripped a shot that gave his side a one-goal lead. Sixth goal (3-3): Omaha scored again on the power play. Taking advantage of the space offered by the men’s advantage, Cameron Berg tied the game outside the conference at 3-3, with six minutes remaining in the second period. Seventh goal (4-3 UNO): 1:52 into the third period, Matt Miller scored a short-handed, and eventual game-winning, goal for Omaha. The Black Bears started the closing period on the men’s advantage. Miller took advantage of a 1-on-goaltender opportunity and gave his side an early lead in the final frame. Eighth goal (5-3 UNO): Kirby Proctor added another Maverick goal in the third period. With exactly seven minutes left in the game, Omaha doubled its lead. Remarks: Tristan Poissant made his season debut tonight against the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Nolan Renwick and David Breazeale each registered their first career collegiate points. Brad Morrissey , Adam Dawe , and Grant Hebert all scored their first goal of the 2021-22 season. Victor Ostman stopped 24 shots for the Black Bears, while Isaiah Saville scored 24 saves for UNO. Maine went 1 for 7 on their power play odds, as the Mavericks were 2-5 on its player advantage. The Black Bears blocked four shots and won 34 face-offs as a team. Next one: Maine has next weekend off before the home portion of the 2021-22 schedule opens. The Black Bears are scheduled to host Sacred Heart on October 22. The puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 PM. -UMaine-

