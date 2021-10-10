Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game





There was much anticipation surrounding “Sunday Night Football” in Week 4, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers returned to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichickthe Patriots. That said, Week 5’s “Sunday Night Football” matchup might be even better. Fans and viewers will be treated to a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Two of the best young quarterbacks in football, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, will try to lead their respective teams to victory. The Chiefs are only at .500, but they broke a two-game losing streak with a win over the Eagles last week. They won 42-30, but their defense continued to inspire little confidence. The Bills and Sean McDermott will be motivated to give Buffalo an important win over Kansas City. They spent their offseason looking for players to thwart the Chiefs, so this is a great opportunity for them if they want to compete. Find out more about Week 5’s matchup below, plus everything you need to know about how to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’. MORE:Watch Chiefs vs. Billslive with fuboTV (7 days free trial) Who’s playing on ‘Sunday Night Football’ tonight? Matchup : Accounts at Chiefs

: Accounts at Chiefs Venue: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Bills and Chiefs will face each other in a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship Game in Week 5. The Chiefs have won their last two encounters against the Bills, including a 14-point win to advance to the Super Bowl over January. Kansas City set a 2-2 record to start the season. Their defenses are having a blast, so they’ll have to be ready to contain a Buffalo attack that has a plethora of pass-catch weapons at its disposal. However, the Bills should not be built to take advantage of the Chiefs’ weakness against the run. Meanwhile, Buffalo is 3-1 on the season, having won the last three games with a combined score of 118-21. That includes two shutouts against the Dolphins (35-0) and Texans (40-0). Of course, the Bills have played a weak quartet of quarterbacks so far this year. They took on Ben Roethlisberger, Taylor Heinicke, Davis Mills and the tag team of Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett. Patrick Mahomes will give them their first real test of the season as Buffalo will seek revenge and take another step forward. NFL WEEK 5 PICKS: Against the Spread | Upright What time is the NFL game tonight? Date : Sunday 10 Oct.

: Sunday 10 Oct. Time20:20 ET The Bills-Chiefs match kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The local kick-off time is therefore 7:20 p.m. ET. What channel is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on tonight? The Chiefs vs. Bills airs on NBC. Play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth’s normal “Sunday Night Football” stance. Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter for the match. Drew Brees, Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Jac Collinsworth and Maria Taylor will be among the personalities hosting NBC’s pregame and halftime coverage of the game. Streamers can watch this match via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial. IYER: If Jaguars move on from Urban Meyer, who can they hire? NFL Live Stream for ‘Sunday Night Football’ NBC owns the exclusive broadcasting rights to all “Sunday Night Football” games, so the network’s online platforms are the best way for cable and satellite subscribers to stream the game. This includes NBC’s new streaming service Peacock, which launched ahead of the 2021 Summer Olympics. For cord cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for ‘Sunday Night Football’. They are all listed below. Buffalo Bills Schedule 2021 Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 vs. Steelers 13:00 ET CBS 2 September 19th with dolphins 13:00 ET Fox 3 Sept 26 vs. Washington Football Team 13:00 ET Fox 4 October 3 vs. Texans 13:00 ET CBS 5 October 10 (SNF) at Chiefs 20:20 ET NBC 6 Oct. 18 (MNF) at Titans 8:15 PM ET ESPN 7 the 24th of October day week 8 Oct 31 vs dolphins 13:00 ET CBS 9 November 7th at Jaguars 13:00 ET CBS 10 Nov 14 at Jets 13:00 ET CBS 11 November 21st vs. Colts 13:00 ET CBS 12 November 25 (Thanksgiving) at Saints 20:20 ET NBC 13 December 6 vs. patriots 8:15 PM ET ESPN 14 12 December at Buccaneers 16:25 ET CBS 15 Dec 18 or 19 (NBD) vs. panthers To be determined To be determined 16 December 26 at patriots 13:00 ET CBS 17 January 2nd vs. falcons 13:00 ET Fox 18 January 9 vs. jets 13:00 ET CBS NFL TRADE DEGREE: Patriots-Panthers Stephon Gilmore swap Kansas City Chiefs Schedule 2021 Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 vs. browns 16:25 ET CBS 2 September 19th at Ravens 20:20 ET NBC 3 Sept 26 vs. chargers 13:00 ET CBS 4 October 3 at Eagles 13:00 ET CBS 5 October 10 vs bills 20:20 ET NBC 6 October 17 in Washington 13:00 ET CBS 7 the 24th of October at Titans 13:00 ET CBS 8 November 1st vs. giants 8:15 PM ET ESPN 9 November 7th vs. packers 16:25 ET Fox 10 Nov 14 at Raiders 20:20 ET NBC 11 November 21st vs. Cowboys 16:25 ET Fox 12 BYE – – – 13 5th of December vs. Broncos 13:00 ET CBS 14 12 December vs. Raiders 13:00 ET CBS 15 December 16 at Chargers 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 December 26 vs. Steelers 16:25 ET CBS 17 January 2nd at Bengals 13:00 ET CBS 18 January 9 at Broncos 16:25 ET CBS Sunday evening Football schedule 2021 Week Date Matchup 1 September 9 (Thurs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sept 12 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears 2 September 19th Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs 3 Sept 26 San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers 4 October 3 New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 October 10 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills 6 October 17 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks 7 the 24th of October San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts 8 Oct 31 Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys 9 November 7th Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans 10 Nov 14 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 11 November 21st Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Nov 28 Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 13 5th of December Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers 14 12 December Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 15 Dec 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints 16 December 26 Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys 17 January 2nd Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings 18 January 9 To be determined

