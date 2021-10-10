Preps wrap: Region tennis warms up | Prepare sports





Region 8-AAAAA tennis teams have faced many interruptions in their schedules this season for various reasons, but they are finally starting to get important games on the books. The Ashley Ridge Girls opened the Regional Games on September 23 with a 4-2 win over Summerville. The game was exciting, as two of the Singles-courts were decided in a tiebreak. Ashley Ridge won Courts 1-4 and Summerville won Court 5 plus the No. 2 Doubles match. Ashley Ridge defeated Fort Dorchester on September 30 and was scheduled to defeat regional opponent West Ashley on October 5, but that match was rained out. The Swamp Foxes came in this week with a 4-5 record and a 2-0 in regional play. Megan Schmedeke is the team’s current No. 1 singles player and Abby Oberman is the No. 2 singles player. Elena Stopar, Rachel Henry and Anna Dale have settled in the other three Singles spots. Claire Shultz and Rolyns Hadley have earned the number 2 double places. Ashley Ridge is scheduled to play October 11 at Summerville and October 13 at Phillip Simmons. The Swamp Foxes also have yet to make up for games against Fort Dorchester and West Ashley. Green golf tennis During the last week of September, the Summerville Girls defeated West Ashley 5-1 and Fort Dorchester 5-1 to improve to 2-1 in the region. Audrey Jacks, Grace Hough, Lucy Shutt, Annsen Saulisbury, Lauren Howard and Addie Kriese all took Singles wins for Summerville that week. Against West Ashley, Sally Clarke Wimberly and Chandler Roark teamed up for a doubles win. Against Fort Dorchester, Roark and Lily Butterworth teamed up to take a doubles win. In addition to the Ashley Ridge rematch, Summerville is scheduled to play at Fort Dorchester on October 13 and will host West Ashley for a game that was canceled. Cross-country skiing Pinewood Prep had some success at the First Baptist 5K race on October 9. The Pinewood Boys finished with a score of 63 and came second in a field of 10 SCISA and High School League teams, just behind Hammond School with a winning score of 56. Ayden Meadows and Nolan Diffley walked off the panthers. Both juniors finished with a time of 19:20 to finish in eighth place individually. Grant Brasher (19:28), Matthew Kaslick (19:56), Jack McConnell (20:18) and Anthony Pelfanio (20:33) were also in the Top 20. The Pinewood Girls finished with 57 points to also take second place. Hammond School won the girls race with 35 points. The Lady Panthers led Sara Clayton, who finished ninth individually with a 22:01 finish. Pinewoods Madison McSwain (22:25), Elin Fields (22:40) and Joana Sadadell-Carrasco (23:19) also placed in the Top 20. Pinewood, Ashley Ridge and Summerville had success at the Military Magnet Invitational on October 2 at River Front Park. Porter-Gaud won the boys’ race with a finish of 71 points and Ashley Ridge was second with 84 points. Junior Marc-Alexadner Martin-Lauzer led the way for the Swamp Foxes, finishing in 16:59 to take second individually. Ashley Ridges Ethan Hearn (17:44), Ashton Kirkpatrick (17:51) and Tyler Fortenberry (18:17) were also in the Top 20. The Ashley Ridge Girls took 177 points and finished fifth. Senior Sadie Williams led the Lady Swamp Foxes, finishing in 20:44 and finishing ninth. Sophia Thomas just missed the Top 20 and finished 23rd in 21:50. Led by the trio Milaya Buchanan (20:52), Brianna Dooney (21:10) and Taylor Blackwelder (21:18), the Summerville Girls came in third. Summerville’s Griffin McNeish (17:06) was third in the boys’ race and Isaac Cinnamon (17:38) was sixth to lead Summerville to fifth as a team. Rehagan finished with a time of 17:49 to finish 10th, helping the Pinewood Boys to seventh as a team. Amber Farrell (22:23) led the Lady Panthers to 12th as a team. AR Girls Golf The Ashley Ridge Girls Golf team shot a season low of 181 in a tri-match against Wando and West Ashley on October 6 at Dunes West Golf Club. Ashley Ridge was second, ahead of West Ashley on 39 strokes, but behind Wandos of 163. Freshman Avery Smith led Ashley Ridge with a round of 38. Senior Abby Johnson shot a 41, her season-low score.

