New Hampshire scores late to beat Union men’s hockey 3-2





The Union College men’s hockey team was about a minute away from the overtime period against New Hampshire on Saturday night. Instead, the Dutch suffered a heartbreaking defeat. With 56.5 seconds left in the third period, Joseph Cipollone scored a two-goal comeback that helped the Wildcats beat the Dutch 3-2 at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. The win made a two-game sweep of the Dutch by the Wildcats in the opening weekend of the season for both teams. UNH won 4-1 on Friday evening. In the winning goal, Luke Reid skated past Union junior left winger Christian Sanda on the blue line of the Dutch. Reid skated to the correct circle and fired a shot that stopped goalkeeper Connor Murphy. As Murphy went down to freeze the puck, Cipolloni jabbed him in the net. Unlucky at the net, said Union head coach Rick Bennett. I think it started high. We took an unnecessary chance, and now you’re after the man. That’s some of the things we need to clean up. Murphy was drawn for an extra attacker, but the Dutch were unable to make the connecting goal. Union had taken a 2-1 lead earlier in the third inning on a nice coast-to-coast rush by junior defenseman Dylan Anhorn, who defeated UNH goalkeeper Mike Robinson at 3:07. Midway through the third inning, the Dutch then killed a two-man UNH powerplay for 1:24. But Filip Engaras tied it with an 8:11 goal in the regular season. For the second consecutive night, Union scored the first goal of the game. Sophomore center Liam Robertson got it at 2:01. On Friday, Gleb Murtazin scored two minutes into the game. Reid equalized Saturday’s score with a power-play goal with 1.4 seconds left in the second period. Bennett thought the attempt by the Dutch on Saturday was better than Friday. It was a really solid effort, Bennett said. I thought we could have played a little smarter in the third. … Tonight we gave ourselves a chance. Union is hosting Colorado College for a two-game series this weekend. It marks the return of former Dutch goalkeeper Kris Mayotte, who is in his first season as head coach of Colorado Colleges. Union 101 2

New Hampshire 012 3 First Period 1, Union, Robertson 1 (Hodge, Watkins), 2:01. Sanctions Gendron, UNH (detain), 9:29; Petruolo, Uni (slash), 12:01. Second Period 2, New Hampshire, Reid 1 (Blaisdell), 19:58 (pp). Sanctions Stevenson, UNH (Interference), :49; Cafarelli, UNH (holding), 3:40; Scheerer, Uni (cross-check), 3:56; Esposito, UNH (interference), 11:17; Villegas, Uni (slashing), 18:31. Third Period 3, Union, Anhorn 1, 3:07. 4, New Hampshire, Engaras 2 (Ward, Gagne), 11:49. 5, New Hampshire, Cipollone 1 (Reid, Eriksson), 19:03. Sanctions MacAdams, Uni (charging), 4:23; Villegas, Uni (interference), 6:06; Robertson, Uni (roughing), 6:42; Scheerer, Uni (adornment), 10:27; MacKinnon, UNH (hooks), 10:27. Shots on target Union 9-15-9 33. New Hampshire 6-8-4 18 Union Powerplay Odds 0 out of 5; New Hampshire 1 of 4. Keepers Union, Murphy 0-2-0 (33 shots-30 saves). New Hampshire, Robinson 2-0-0 (18-16). A 3,273. Referees Michael St. Lawrence, Robert Cerilli. Line judges Jaime Germaine, Matthew Potrzeba. BOWLING GREEN 3, RPI 2 (OT)

At Houston Field House in Troy, Nathan Burke scored his second goal of the game 1:40 in overtime, giving the Falcons a non-conference win over the Engineers. Burke scored late in the second period to give Bowling Green (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Ethan Scardina also scored for Bowling Green. Shane Sellar and Ryan Mahshie scored RPI (0-1-1). Bowling Green 1101 3

RPI 1010 2 First Period 1, Bowling Green, Scardina 1 (Chicoine, Parker), 5:33. 2, RPI, Sellar 1 (Kjellberg, Walsh), 10:23 (pp). Sanctions Craggs, BG (slashing), 8:45; Davies, RPI (hold), 16:03; Schneider, BG (insistent), 19:48. Second Period 3, Bowling Green, Burke 2 (Barber, Swankler), 18:57. Sanctions Sertti, RPI (stumbling), 6:20; Conquest, BG (hooks), 10:21; Schneider, BG (abrasive), 17:01; Addamo, RPI (interference), 18:50. Third Period 4, RPI, Mahshie 1, 13:15. Sanctions Barber, BG (Interference), 9:08; Bowman, RPI (slashing), 11:06. Overtime 5, Bowling Green, Burke 3 (Parker), 1:40. Sanctions None. Shots on target Bowling Green 6-6-8-2 22. RPI 7-7-8-0 22. Powerplay Abilities Bowling Green 0 of 4; RPI 1 of 5. Keepers Bowling Green, Rose 1-0-1 (22 shots-20 saves). RPI, Marshall 0-1-1 (22-19). A 361. Referees Kevin Graber, CJ Hanafin. Line judges Adam Wood, Michael Noeth. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/09/new-hampshire-scores-late-to-beat-union-mens-hockey-3-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos