Sports
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and other cricketers express their grief over the passing of Dr. AQ Khan
- Pakistani cricketers share their messages on Twitter about the sad passing of Dr. AQ Khan.
- Recognize the services of the national hero and pray for him, be blessed with high ranks in the afterlife
- dr. AQ Khan passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.
Pakistani cricketers have taken to Twitter to share their grief over the sad demise of Pakistani national hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.
Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam said in a Twitter post that he was “sad to hear” of Dr. AQ Khan, calling him an “acquisition who has devoted his life to Pakistan”.
He said it was Dr AQ Khan’s contributions to the country that “made the nation proud and strong”.
Azam said the national hero will always be remembered as the “Mohsin-e-Pakistan” and that the nation will always remain “thankful” to him.
“Sad to learn of the death of our national hero and asset who dedicated his life for our country. His contributions have made us proud and strong. Sir, you will always be remembered as #Mohsin-e-Pakistan and we will always in debt Thanks, Dr. AQ Khan,” read Azam’s post.
Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also expressed grief over “losing another gem”, adding that Dr. Khan was “an impudent patriot” and a “savior of Pakistan” in his Twitter post.
He prayed that Dr. AQ Khan was given the highest rank in heaven.
“We have lost another gem and an unabashed patriot. #Mohsin-e-Pakistan, a true hero and savior of Pakistan. Our nation will never forget your contribution for the sake of our beloved country. May Allah ta’ala grant you the highest bestow place in Jannah,” read the post.
Speedy bowler Wahab Riaz prayed in his Twitter post that the Almighty may rejoice in the departed soul and may it rest in peace.
Read more:National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away
He said the unparalleled services of Dr. AQ Khan for the country will never be forgotten.
He will always be remembered for his unparalleled services to Pakistan. A true national hero. May his soul rest in peace. Aameen, read the message.
Meanwhile, Pakistani batter Mohammad Hafeez said in his Twitter post that with Dr. AQ Khan, Pakistan became a nuclear power.
Hafeez prayed that the “Almighty bless him” with a place in heaven.
Cricket player Hassan Ali called Dr. AQ Khan a “great loss”.
In a Twitter post, Ali said he is Dr. AQ Khan saluted for his “unparalleled historical services”, and prayed that the Almighty would grant the departed soul a high rank in heaven.
“A very sad news and indeed a huge loss. I salute Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Sahib for all his unparalleled and historic services,” said Ali.
Pakistani batsman Imam ul Haq was “sad to learn that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. AQ Khan is no longer with us”.
He prayed that the departed soul would be “blessed with the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous” and wished the Pakistani nation to always have the services of Dr. AQ Khan for the country.
“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Sad to hear that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is no longer with us. May Allah bless him with the highest ranks in Jannat ul firdous. May we as a nation always honor his services to Pakistan,” read the post.
Cricketer Anwar Ali said in his Twitter post that the nation is relying on Dr. AQ Khan for the country “will never forget”.
“We will never forget what you did for this nation. You will be missed. Undisputed National Hero [and] Mohsin e Pakistan,” Anwer said.
Fast bowler Junaid Khan prayed in his message for the late “brave hero” that he was “rest in peace”.
“Rest in peace, our brave, great and sincere hero,” Khan said.
Former cricketer Salman Butt expressed grief over the departure of “another gem” from this temporary world.
“May ALLAH grant Jannat ul Firdous to the great Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Another gem gone.”
Cricket coach and former cricketer Rashid Latif prayed for forgiveness from DR AQ Khan.
National hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away
Pakistan’s famous nuclear scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, died on Sunday after his health deteriorated.
dr. AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the first atomic bomb in the Muslim world.
Sources
2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/375002-babar-azam-shaheen-afridi-other-cricketers-express-sorrow-over-dr-aq-khans-demise
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]