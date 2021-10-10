Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and other cricketers express their grief over the passing of Dr. AQ Khan

Pakistani cricket skipper BabarAzam (L) and bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (R). Photos: PCB/Twitter

Pakistani cricketers share their messages on Twitter about the sad passing of Dr. AQ Khan.

Recognize the services of the national hero and pray for him, be blessed with high ranks in the afterlife

dr. AQ Khan passed away on Sunday at the age of 85.

Pakistani cricketers have taken to Twitter to share their grief over the sad demise of Pakistani national hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam said in a Twitter post that he was “sad to hear” of Dr. AQ Khan, calling him an “acquisition who has devoted his life to Pakistan”.

He said it was Dr AQ Khan’s contributions to the country that “made the nation proud and strong”.

Azam said the national hero will always be remembered as the “Mohsin-e-Pakistan” and that the nation will always remain “thankful” to him.

“Sad to learn of the death of our national hero and asset who dedicated his life for our country. His contributions have made us proud and strong. Sir, you will always be remembered as #Mohsin-e-Pakistan and we will always in debt Thanks, Dr. AQ Khan,” read Azam’s post.

Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi also expressed grief over “losing another gem”, adding that Dr. Khan was “an impudent patriot” and a “savior of Pakistan” in his Twitter post.

He prayed that Dr. AQ Khan was given the highest rank in heaven.

“We have lost another gem and an unabashed patriot. #Mohsin-e-Pakistan, a true hero and savior of Pakistan. Our nation will never forget your contribution for the sake of our beloved country. May Allah ta’ala grant you the highest bestow place in Jannah,” read the post.

Speedy bowler Wahab Riaz prayed in his Twitter post that the Almighty may rejoice in the departed soul and may it rest in peace.

He said the unparalleled services of Dr. AQ Khan for the country will never be forgotten.

He will always be remembered for his unparalleled services to Pakistan. A true national hero. May his soul rest in peace. Aameen, read the message.

Meanwhile, Pakistani batter Mohammad Hafeez said in his Twitter post that with Dr. AQ Khan, Pakistan became a nuclear power.

Hafeez prayed that the “Almighty bless him” with a place in heaven.

Cricket player Hassan Ali called Dr. AQ Khan a “great loss”.

In a Twitter post, Ali said he is Dr. AQ Khan saluted for his “unparalleled historical services”, and prayed that the Almighty would grant the departed soul a high rank in heaven.

“A very sad news and indeed a huge loss. I salute Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Sahib for all his unparalleled and historic services,” said Ali.

Pakistani batsman Imam ul Haq was “sad to learn that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. AQ Khan is no longer with us”.

He prayed that the departed soul would be “blessed with the highest ranks in Jannat-ul-Firdous” and wished the Pakistani nation to always have the services of Dr. AQ Khan for the country.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Sad to hear that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is no longer with us. May Allah bless him with the highest ranks in Jannat ul firdous. May we as a nation always honor his services to Pakistan,” read the post.

Cricketer Anwar Ali said in his Twitter post that the nation is relying on Dr. AQ Khan for the country “will never forget”.

“We will never forget what you did for this nation. You will be missed. Undisputed National Hero [and] Mohsin e Pakistan,” Anwer said.

Fast bowler Junaid Khan prayed in his message for the late “brave hero” that he was “rest in peace”.

“Rest in peace, our brave, great and sincere hero,” Khan said.

Former cricketer Salman Butt expressed grief over the departure of “another gem” from this temporary world.

“May ALLAH grant Jannat ul Firdous to the great Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Another gem gone.”

Cricket coach and former cricketer Rashid Latif prayed for forgiveness from DR AQ Khan.

