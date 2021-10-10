Bowl Projections: Georgia Takes First, Cincinnati Enters College Football Playoff After Alabama Is Upset

Texas A&M turned the 2021 college football season upside down on Saturday night by coming in late to beat No. 1 Alabama, 41-38, at Kyle Field. That result also rocked the College Football Playoff projection.

Let’s start with the new projected number 1 seed, the Georgia Bulldogs. Already in the projected CFP field, Georgia won comfortably at Auburn on Saturday, 34-10. The Bulldogs seem to have the best defense in the country, and the statistics confirm it. The Dawgs are the top-ranked team in relative total defense and relative scoring defense. And as we all know, defense wins championships.

The newly projected number 4 seed would be historic if it happens. Cincinnati is now expected to be the last team on the field, facing UGA in the Orange Bowl. That would be a rematch of last season’s thrilling Peach Bowl. The Bearcats would become the Group of Five program to be selected to play in the CFP if they win.

Cincinnati strangled Temple on Friday 52-3. While the Bearcats can’t control their schedule, they can control how they play against it. Cincinnati treated Temple the way a playoff team should. It’s important that Cincy continues to do that against such opponents.

It also needs help from Notre Dame, which will probably be its best win. Cincinnati needs that to look its best. The Fighting Irish won late at Virginia Tech, 32-29, so they’re still doing their part for the Bearcats.

Iowa knocked out Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the first half, then defeated the Nittany Lions for good, 23-20. The Hawkeyes rise to the number 2 seed in the CFP projections. They are expected to face Oklahoma. The Sooners traded quarterbacks and their fortunes in a 55-48 come-from-behind win over Texas, the biggest in Red River Showdown history. In this scenario, Oklahoma and Iowa would meet in the Cotton Bowl.

This projection is based on the fact that all four of these teams finished undefeated. Notably, that would mean second losses to each of the states of Alabama and Ohio in their respective championship games for the conference.

College football play-off

January 10 National Championship

Indianapolis title game Semifinal winners December 31 Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Florida. Semi finals (1) Georgia vs. (4) Cincinnati December 31 cotton bowl

Arlington, Texas Semi finals (2) Iowa vs. (3) Oklahoma

Alabama is now projected to be the SEC representative in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide is expected to remain the SEC’s second-highest-rated team in the latest CFP rankings, although Kentucky is expected to finish 11-1. The Wildcats are out of the New Year’s Six due to a bad schedule.

Alabama is expected to face Texas, the second-highest-rated team in the Big 12 to lose again to Oklahoma, this time in the Big 12 Championship Game.

With Cincinnati moving up and Virginia Tech no longer expected to win the ACC, Notre Dame is now slated to take on longtime rival Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines would be 10-2 with losses to Penn State and, as always, Ohio State. The Fiesta Bowl would normally have the Group of Five representative in the rotation this season, but Cincinnati is not available.

The Buckeyes would head to Atlanta to face projected ACC champion Wake Forest in the Peach Bowl. That leaves the Rose Bowl as the only New Year’s Six game unchanged from last week. It still has Big Ten runner-up Penn State versus Pac-12 champion Oregon.

New Years Six bowl games

January 1st Sugar

New Orleans SEC vs Big 12 Alabama vs Texas January 1st Rose

Pasadena, California. Big Ten vs Pac-12 Penn State vs. Oregon January 1st fiesta

Glendale, Aris. In general vs in general Notre Dame vs. Michigan Dec 30 Peach

Atlanta In general vs in general Ohio State vs Wake Forest

There are 10 teams in this week’s bowl projections that are expected to finish below .500. One is Hawaii, which would be 6-7. Hawaii and anyone who plays a game there is eligible for 13 regular season games, with 6-7 taking precedence over 5-7. There are also nine 5-7 teams in the field, all but one from Power Five conferences. That’s a coincidence, though, as APR is used to decide which 5-7 teams qualify for the bowl.

Can’t see your team? Check out the rest of Jerry Palm’s updated bowl projections.

