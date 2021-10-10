Sports
Hoover tennis player Tess Bucher wins Canton DI . tournament
Area overview
Canton’s Sectional Tournaments
division I
Hoover’s Tess Bucher won the Canton Division I sectional championship on Saturday with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Boardmans Ava Valkoin the final.
Louisville’s Rachel Kibler took third place with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Hoover’s Lilly Altman in the consolation final.
Hoovers Isabelle Warburton and AngelinaKoinglou won the doubles section championship with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Madison Altman and Paige Reese.
Hoovers Claire Wood and Cecilia Holben defeated Canfields Amelia Francisco and Whitney Miller in the consolation final.
All four singles and doubles teams will advance to the Akron Division I district tournament at Springside Athletic Club next week.
Division II
The Manchester doubles team of Ella Burris and Emily Le finished second overall in the Canton Division II sectional tournament. Burris and Le fell to Chippewas Ally Murphy and Kate Harlan in the sectional championship game.
The Canton South doubles team of Marissa Zaleski and Rowan Laughlin took third place with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Hobans Elizabeth Savitski and Angela Thompson in the consolation final.
Both teams in the area doubles will advance to the Akron Division II district tournament at Springside Athletic Club next week.
More:Hoover’s Tess Bucher Nationally Known In Tennis, And Her Other Sport Fits Like A Glove
boys soccer
GlenOak 3, Brunswick 3
Goals: Velickovic (GO) 2, Horner (B) 2, Kerr (B), Brooks (GO). Assists: Franz (GO), Salvino (GO). Saves: Mancini (B) 5, Schwiekert(GO) 1, Richards (GO) 1. Shots: GlenOak 8-5. Corners: GlenOak 4-2.
Records: Glen Oak 7-6-2, Brunswick 7-4-4.
More:Drama ‘Dogs: Canton McKinley football takes wild Federal League victory over Jackson’
Green 5, Firestone 0
Goals: Ibarra (G), Schenk (G), Lucey (G), Rao (G), Hane (G). Assists: Kulina (G), Zeihler (G), Wolford (G), Schenk (G). Shots: Green 17-5. Corners: Green 7-3.
More:Robby Smart’s late field goal helped Hoover Vikings football beat Lake
Minerva 2, Steubenville 0
Goals:Cross (M), Mueller (M).Assists:Smith (M).Saves:Chaddock(M) 12.Shots:Steubenville 12-7.Corners:Minerva 4-1.
More:Unbeaten Fairless football makes a game, holds off Manchester, gains sole possession of PAC-7 lead
Canton South 6, Kenmore-Garfield 0
Goals:Noll (CS) 4,C.Miller(CS), Kennedy (CS).Assists:Hole (CS) 2,C.Miller(CS), Kennedy (CS).Saves:Vue(KG) 12, Hilton ( CS) 1. Shots: Canton South 17-1. Corners: Canton South 12-3. Halftime: Canton South 1-0.
girls soccer
Jackson 4, Copley 1
Goals: Henzel(J), Gonzalez-Abreu (J), Young (C),Stalder(J), Starcher(J). Assists: Stalnaker(J) 2, Maas (J), Starcher(J). Saves: Hofacker (C) 5, Noebe (J) 4. Shots: Jackson 9-5. Corners: Jackson 4-1.
More:Casey Stalder is a defensive cornerstone and more for Jackson Polar Bears girls’ soccer
Records: Jackson 11-3, Copley 10-2-4.
Steubenville Catholic Central 4, Carrollton 3
Goals: Rutledge (SCC) 2, Rutledge (Carr) 2, Menarcheck (Carr), Meyer (SCC), Decker (SCC). Assists: Bolster (SCC) 2, Meyer (SCC), Decker (SCC). Saves: Ohler (Carr) 9, Brown (SCC) 2.
Data: Carrollton 7-7-1, Carrollton 11-3-1.
West Branch 3, Beaver Local 0
Goals: Snyder (WB) 2, Dennison (WB). Assists: Berger (WB) 2, Jones (WB).
Records: West Branch 10-3-2.
More:‘Crazy strong’ district awaits golf teams of area boys hoping to reach Division I state tournament
Volley-ball
GlenOak25-25-25, McKinley 12-14-17
Top servers:Paradis(GO) 12 points; Elder (M) 2 points, 1 ace. Kill Leaders: Stepanovich (GO) 9, Johnson (M) 4, Brinson (M) 4. Assist Leaders: Paradis (GO) 17, Wilder (M) 11. Defensive Leaders: Davis (GO) 9 Counts, Elder (M) 8 dig, Oliver (GO) 3 blocks.
Records: McKinley 4-15, 0-11
Girard 26-25-25, West Branch 24-21-19
Top servers: Mercer (WB) 7 points. Kills Leaders: Mercer (WB) 12. Assists Leaders: Rush (WB) 29. Defensive Leaders: Showalter (WB) 3 blocks.
Records: West Branch 16-3
Strasbourg 25-25-25, Malvern 9-13-18
Top servers: Wilkinson (M) 6 points.Kill leaders:Powers (M) 4.Assists leaders:Brothers (M) 5.Defensive leaders:Brothers (M) 8 digs, Jacko (M) 7 digs.JV:Malvern won.
Defeated: Malvern 2-17, 1-10
Cross-country skiing
Maplewood Legends meet
Big league boys
33 teams
team classification
1, St. Ignatius 69; 2, St Edward 75; 3, Louisville 88; 4, Perry 133 18, Minerva 477; …28, McKinley 794
Top five individual finishers
1, Bork (St. E) 16:26.9; 2, Adams (Lou) 16:28.4; 3, Shingleton (min) 16:50.6; 4, Akins (CVCA) 16:50.7; 5, Woods (Perry) 16:54.6.
Upcoming schedule
SUNDAY, OCTOBER. 10
MEN’S GOLF
Mount Union at OAC Preview (West Lafayette)
DURING TENNIS
Walsh at Wooster, 12 noon
MONDAY
SECONDARY SCHOOL
BOYS GOLF
Green, Hoover, Jackson, Lake, Louisville at Division I District Tournament (Pine Hills Golf Club), 9
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Marlington on the Lake, 7
Nordonia at Perry, 7
Firestone in Louisville, 7
VOLLEY-BALL
Akron North at McKinley, 7
SECONDARY SCHOOL
MEN’S GOLF
Mount Union at Capital Fall Invite (Reynoldsburg)
WOMEN’S GOLF
Malone, Walsh at Tiffin Fall Invitational
Mount Union at Capital Fall Invite (Reynoldsburg)
